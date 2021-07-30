checkAd

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions Markus Lengauer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 08:46  |  14   |   |   

Uponor Corporation    Managers’ transactions           30 July 2021    9:46 EET

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Markus Lengauer

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lengauer, Markus
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210729132736_54
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 788 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 788 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


 





