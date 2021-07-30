DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2021



30-Jul-2021 / 08:52 CET/CEST

Essen, 30 July 2021



In view of the business performance in the first half of 2021, the Executive Board of RWE AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the full year 2021:



Adjusted EBITDA in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level of €525 million in the first half year thanks to a strong trading performance. Originally RWE estimated a range of €150 million to €350 million for this business division. RWE therefore increased the outlook for Supply & Trading for FY 2021 and assumes to close the year significantly above the €350 million.



The EBITDA forecast for the other divisions is unchanged.



For RWE Group now an adjusted EBITDA of €3.0 billion to €3.4 billion (previously €2.65 billion to €3.05 billion) anticipated; adjusted EBITDA of the core business is assumed to range between €2.15 billion to €2.55 billion (previously €1.8 billion to €2.2 billion). The outlook for adjusted EBIT increased to €1.5 billion to €1.9 billion] (previously €1.15 billion to €1.55 billion) and for adjusted net income to €1.05 billion to €1.40 billion (previously €0.75 billion to €1.10 billion).



RWE will publish its interim report for the first half of 2021 on 12 August 2021.



Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel

