Uponor Corporation Managers’ transactions 30 July 2021 9:50 EET
Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Casimir Lindholm
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindholm, Lars
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210729132736_57
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 711 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 711 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com
