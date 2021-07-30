VALOE HAS SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON A FINANCING FACILITY OF UP TO EUR 30,000,000 FOR INCREASING ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND TO OTHERWISE ACCELERATE ITS GROWTHWITH RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES. VALOE AND RIVERFORT HAVE AGREED ON THE

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Valoe Corporation        Inside Information 30 July 2021 at 9.55 (Finnish time)

VALOE HAS SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON A FINANCING FACILITY OF UP TO EUR 30,000,000 FOR INCREASING ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND TO OTHERWISE ACCELERATE ITS GROWTH WITH RIVERFORT GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES. VALOE AND RIVERFORT HAVE AGREED ON THE FIRST LOAN ADVANCES OF EUR 3 MILLION THAT WILL BE USED AS VALOE’S WORKING CAPITAL.

Valoe Oyj (“Valoe” or the “Company”) has signed a framework agreement on a three (3) year financing facility of up to EUR 30 million (“Financing Facility”) with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Limited (“RiverFort”).

Valoe and RiverFort have agreed on committed advances (the “Committed Advances”) in aggregate of EUR 3,000,000 including initial advances in aggregate of EUR 2 million and a second advance of EUR 1 million (the “Second Advance”). Valoe’s right to drawdown each advance is subject to customary conditions relating to financing arrangements of this nature. In addition, Valoe’s right to drawdown the Second Advance is conditional on the restructuring of Valoe’s certain existing loans.

The term for each advance is 18 months. Each of the committed advances will have a 4-month principal repayment holiday, followed by equal monthly repayments until the end of the loan period. Valoe shall pay RiverFort an implementation fee of 9 % for each drawdown advance and this may be settled by Valoe in either cash or shares in Valoe’s discretion at the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Valoe’s shares during the five (5) trading day period immediately prior to the drawdown of the respective advance (the “Reference Price”). Valoe’s right to drawdown any subsequent loan advances after the Committed Advances is subject to full discretion of RiverFort.

Valoe is, in its own discretion, entitled to repay the withdrawn advances (including accrued interests) either in cash or in Valoe shares. If Valoe chooses to repay any due portion of an advance (including accrued interests) in Valoe shares, Valoe will issue to RiverFort conversion rights which RiverFort will then need to use to convert the respective due portion of the advance (including accrued interests) into Valoe shares during a period of 12 months. The conversion price shall be the lower of (i) 140% of the Reference Price for the respective advance (the “Fixed Conversion Price”) and (ii) 95% of the lowest daily volume weighted average price of Valoe’s shares during the five (5) trading day period immediately prior to the conversion notice (the “Variable Conversion Price”). In addition, RiverFort may also elect to convert the outstanding loan advance (including accrued interests), or a portion thereof, at any time at the Fixed Conversion Price and, in the case of the first EUR 0,5 million also at the Variable Conversion Price if lower.

