checkAd

EANS-News Raiffeisen Bank International AG / H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66%

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.07.2021, 09:05  |  20   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mid Year Financial Report

Wien - RBI: H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66%

* Net interest income up 5% quarter-on-quarter
* Net fee and commission income grew significantly 15% quarter-on-quarter to EUR
499 million
* H1 2021 general administrative expenses down 2% year-on-year
* H1 2021 provisioning ratio at 0.23% due to releases and low inflows of stage 3
loans
* H1 2021 consolidated profit improved 66% year-on-year to EUR 612 million,
supported by
lower risk costs
* Loans to customers up 4% year-to-date
* CET1 ratio at 13.3% (fully loaded, incl. result)




Income
Statement in 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 Q2/2021 Q1/2021
EUR million
Net interest 1,571 1,706 804 767
income
Net fee and
commission 932 840 499 434
income
Net trading
income and fair 32 62 27 5
value result
General
administrative (1,427) (1,451) (735) (692)
expenses
Operating 1,214 1,269 647 567
result
Other result (74) (172) (37) (38)
Governmental
measures and (161) (220) (31) (130)
compulsory
contributions
Impairment
losses on (110) (312) (31) (79)
financial
assets
Profit before 870 566 549 321
tax
Profit after 674 420 430 243
tax
Consolidated 612 368 396 216
profit



Balance Sheet in EUR 30/06/2021 31/12/2020
million
Loans to customers 94,052 90,671
Deposits from customers 108,808 102,112
Total assets 181,700 165,959
Total risk-weighted 84,899 78,864
assets (RWA)



Key ratios 30/06/2021 31/12/2020
NPE ratio 1.7% 1.9%
NPE coverage ratio 60.3% 61.5%
CET1 ratio (fully loaded, 13.3% 13.6%
incl. result)
Total capital ratio
(fully loaded, incl. 18.1% 18.4%
result)






Key ratios 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 Q2/2021 Q1/2021
Net interest
margin (average 1.93% 2.31% 1.92% 1.94%
interest-
bearing assets)
Cost/income 54.0% 53.3% 53.2% 55.0%
ratio
Provisioning
ratio (average 0.23% 0.67% 0.11% 0.35%
loans to
customers)
Consolidated
return on 9.6% 5.9% 12.7% 6.5%
equity
Earnings per 1.72 1.03 1.13 0.59
share in EUR




Outlook

New lending accelerated in the second quarter and we now expect mid- to high
single digit percentage loan growth for 2021 (excluding Equa bank).

Barring renewed lockdowns, the provisioning ratio for 2021 is expected to be
around 50 basis points.

We remain committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent - possibly as
soon as 2022 depending on the speed of the recovery.

We expect the consolidated return on equity to improve in 2021, and we target 11
per cent in the medium term.

We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent for the medium term.
Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of
consolidated profit.



Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/4981639
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG


Raiffeisen Bank International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Raiffeisen Bank International AG / H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66% - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Mid Year Financial Report Wien - RBI: H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66% * Net interest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bertrandt und voestalpine starten Projektzusammenarbeit / Skalierbare Batterieplattform mit ...
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
LKQ Europe mit zweistelliger EBITDA-Marge im / zweiten Quartal 2021 (FOTO)
Die Bahnbranche hilft den Flutopfern in NRW
Sinnvestieren: Warum es sich lohnt, in den Kampf gegen den Klimawandel zu investieren (FOTO)
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG ...
Grifols Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 / Geschäftsbereich Bioscience wächst im zweiten Quartal ...
Sprengnetter: Betroffenheitsanalyse für Banken und Versicherungen erkennt beschädigte und ...
Dr. Stoll & Sauer hält im VW-Abgasskandal noch nichts für verjährt / BGH ...
EANS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG mit Rekord-Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021
Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Breuninger expandiert nach Hamburg/ Eröffnung 2023 im Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier ...
Umfrage von ServiceNow ergab: Pandemie setzt neue Maßstäbe - Erwartungen an Digitalisierung deutlich gestiegen (FOTO)
US-Startup Zync geht strategische Partnerschaft mit Porsche ein und entwickelt visionäres ...
BAUINDUSTRIE zu den Konjunkturindikatoren im Mai 2021: Materialknappheit bremst den Umsatz im Bauhauptgewerbe - real minus 5,2 % zum Vorjahr
TUI verlängert 4,7 Milliarden Euro Kreditlinien bei Banken bis Sommer 2024
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Gewinne in positivem Umfeld
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Lenzing nach höherer Gewinnprognose stark
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Warten auf EZB-Sitzung am Donnerstag
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 27/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
08.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Klare Verluste - Corona-Sorgen belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX schließt kaum verändert
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX verliert 1,4 Prozent
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.06.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Schwache europäische Anlegerstimmung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte