Mid Year Financial Report



Wien - RBI: H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66%



* Net interest income up 5% quarter-on-quarter

* Net fee and commission income grew significantly 15% quarter-on-quarter to EUR

499 million

* H1 2021 general administrative expenses down 2% year-on-year

* H1 2021 provisioning ratio at 0.23% due to releases and low inflows of stage 3

loans

* H1 2021 consolidated profit improved 66% year-on-year to EUR 612 million,

supported by

lower risk costs

* Loans to customers up 4% year-to-date

* CET1 ratio at 13.3% (fully loaded, incl. result)









Income

Statement in 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 Q2/2021 Q1/2021

EUR million

Net interest 1,571 1,706 804 767

income

Net fee and

commission 932 840 499 434

income

Net trading

income and fair 32 62 27 5

value result

General

administrative (1,427) (1,451) (735) (692)

expenses

Operating 1,214 1,269 647 567

result

Other result (74) (172) (37) (38)

Governmental

measures and (161) (220) (31) (130)

compulsory

contributions

Impairment

losses on (110) (312) (31) (79)

financial

assets

Profit before 870 566 549 321

tax

Profit after 674 420 430 243

tax

Consolidated 612 368 396 216

profit







Balance Sheet in EUR 30/06/2021 31/12/2020

million

Loans to customers 94,052 90,671

Deposits from customers 108,808 102,112



Total risk-weighted 84,899 78,864

assets (RWA)







Key ratios 30/06/2021 31/12/2020

NPE ratio 1.7% 1.9%

NPE coverage ratio 60.3% 61.5%

CET1 ratio (fully loaded, 13.3% 13.6%

incl. result)

Total capital ratio

(fully loaded, incl. 18.1% 18.4%

result)













Key ratios 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 Q2/2021 Q1/2021

Net interest

margin (average 1.93% 2.31% 1.92% 1.94%

interest-

bearing assets)

Cost/income 54.0% 53.3% 53.2% 55.0%

ratio

Provisioning

ratio (average 0.23% 0.67% 0.11% 0.35%

loans to

customers)

Consolidated

return on 9.6% 5.9% 12.7% 6.5%

equity

Earnings per 1.72 1.03 1.13 0.59

share in EUR









Outlook



New lending accelerated in the second quarter and we now expect mid- to high

single digit percentage loan growth for 2021 (excluding Equa bank).



Barring renewed lockdowns, the provisioning ratio for 2021 is expected to be

around 50 basis points.



We remain committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent - possibly as

soon as 2022 depending on the speed of the recovery.



We expect the consolidated return on equity to improve in 2021, and we target 11

per cent in the medium term.



We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent for the medium term.

Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of

consolidated profit.







Further inquiry note:

John P. Carlson, CFA

Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com





issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 71707-2089

FAX: +43 1 71707-2138

mail: ir@rbinternational.com

WWW: www.rbinternational.com

ISIN: AT0000606306

indexes:

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English



