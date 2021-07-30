EANS-News Raiffeisen Bank International AG / H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66%
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mid Year Financial Report
Wien - RBI: H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66%
* Net interest income up 5% quarter-on-quarter
* Net fee and commission income grew significantly 15% quarter-on-quarter to EUR
499 million
* H1 2021 general administrative expenses down 2% year-on-year
* H1 2021 provisioning ratio at 0.23% due to releases and low inflows of stage 3
loans
* H1 2021 consolidated profit improved 66% year-on-year to EUR 612 million,
supported by
lower risk costs
* Loans to customers up 4% year-to-date
* CET1 ratio at 13.3% (fully loaded, incl. result)
Income
Statement in 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 Q2/2021 Q1/2021
EUR million
Net interest 1,571 1,706 804 767
income
Net fee and
commission 932 840 499 434
income
Net trading
income and fair 32 62 27 5
value result
General
administrative (1,427) (1,451) (735) (692)
expenses
Operating 1,214 1,269 647 567
result
Other result (74) (172) (37) (38)
Governmental
measures and (161) (220) (31) (130)
compulsory
contributions
Impairment
losses on (110) (312) (31) (79)
financial
assets
Profit before 870 566 549 321
tax
Profit after 674 420 430 243
tax
Consolidated 612 368 396 216
profit
Balance Sheet in EUR 30/06/2021 31/12/2020
million
Loans to customers 94,052 90,671
Deposits from customers 108,808 102,112
Total assets 181,700 165,959
Total risk-weighted 84,899 78,864
assets (RWA)
Key ratios 30/06/2021 31/12/2020
NPE ratio 1.7% 1.9%
NPE coverage ratio 60.3% 61.5%
CET1 ratio (fully loaded, 13.3% 13.6%
incl. result)
Total capital ratio
(fully loaded, incl. 18.1% 18.4%
result)
Key ratios 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 Q2/2021 Q1/2021
Net interest
margin (average 1.93% 2.31% 1.92% 1.94%
interest-
bearing assets)
Cost/income 54.0% 53.3% 53.2% 55.0%
ratio
Provisioning
ratio (average 0.23% 0.67% 0.11% 0.35%
loans to
customers)
Consolidated
return on 9.6% 5.9% 12.7% 6.5%
equity
Earnings per 1.72 1.03 1.13 0.59
share in EUR
Outlook
New lending accelerated in the second quarter and we now expect mid- to high
single digit percentage loan growth for 2021 (excluding Equa bank).
Barring renewed lockdowns, the provisioning ratio for 2021 is expected to be
around 50 basis points.
We remain committed to a cost/income ratio of around 55 per cent - possibly as
soon as 2022 depending on the speed of the recovery.
We expect the consolidated return on equity to improve in 2021, and we target 11
per cent in the medium term.
We confirm our CET1 ratio target of around 13 per cent for the medium term.
Based on this target we intend to distribute between 20 and 50 per cent of
consolidated profit.
Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
