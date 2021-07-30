checkAd

DGAP-News Eleving Group: Unaudited 6M 2021 results on 6th August 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 10th August 2021

DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Eleving Group: Unaudited 6M 2021 results on 6th August 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 10th August 2021

30.07.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Riga, Latvia, 30 July 2021. Eleving Group and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in vehicle and consumer financing, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 10th August 2021, 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2021 results on 6th August 2021.
Group CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present and comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/2934356

The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 9th August 2021, at 09:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Maris Kreics, Eleving Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: maris.kreics@eleving.com

About Eleving Group
Eleving Group comprises a number of financial technology companies with a global presence. The Group operates in the vehicle and consumer finance segments in 3 continents, providing financial inclusion and disruptively changing financial services industries in its countries of operation. To date, the Group has issued over €650 million in loans and runs a net loan portfolio of over €200 million. Founded in 2012 as Mogo in Latvia, the Group has revolutionised the way people purchase cars. Having expanded all across the Baltics within its first year in business, the Group continued expansion in the following years, servicing a total of 14 active markets.
With its headquarters in Latvia, the Group operates in the Baltics, Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Africa.
For two consecutive years since 2020, the Group has appeared on the Financial Times list of Europe's 1000 fastest growing companies.
Read more: www.eleving.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions.
