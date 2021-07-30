checkAd

DGAP-News Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital secures attractive live football content with Italian Serie B for the DACH region

Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital secures attractive live football content with Italian Serie B for the DACH region

  • Exclusive broadcasting rights to 3 seasons of the Serie B championship licensed
  • Remarkable football content upgrade set to tap into further DACH market growth potential
  • Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon amongst others to attract more football fans to Italy's second division

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Italian Serie B football championship in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

CLIQ Digital has successfully secured the exclusive live broadcasting rights for the Italian Serie B with full-length, top matches per round in HD for the seasons 2021/2022, 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 in the DACH region.

The league consists of 20 Clubs playing a total of 380 matches between them each season, home and away, usually running from August until June the following year. Each round of the Serie B championship is played on four matchdays: on Fridays from 6 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m., Sundays from 12 p.m. and Mondays from 6 p.m.

From 21 August 2021, All-in-One portal members will be able to stream live matches in high definition at www.cliqdigital.com for €14.99 a month after a free trial of 30 days. The monthly membership price includes unlimited access to all matches viewed from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as access to the already available content in the All-in-One portal.

Superstar players from Italy's second major football league from the teams, including Lecce, Monza, Brescia, Crotone and Parma, compete for three possible promotions to Serie A. The Serie B league represents an incubator of talent for the top level of national and international football.

Statement from Mauro Balata, President of Lega B:
"We are very proud of this further milestone achieved. The B championship is an extraordinary product, and this agreement is proof of this, which allows us to go beyond national borders and reach all fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We will continue to work to further expand the internationalisation of our brand."

