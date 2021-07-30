DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Dividend UniDevice AG: Operative cash flow EUR 6.9 million (news with additional features) 30.07.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UniDevice AG

Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78 info@unidevice.de

UniDevice AG in the first half of 2021:

Sales EUR 197.09 million (+0.42%); EBIT EUR 2.53 million (+6.91%),

Net profit EUR 1.65 million (+1.35%)

- Dividend payment of 12 cents per share (EUR 1.8 million) carried out

- Use of bank loans reduced by EUR 3.3 million to EUR 0

- Liquid funds increased by EUR 1.7 million

Schönefeld, den July 30, 2021 - Die UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that it has continued on its profitable growth path in the first half of 2021.

The international B2B brokerage for communication and entertainment electronics, with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung, achieved sales growth of 0.5% (to EUR 195.58 million) and a profit increase of 22.6% (to EUR 1.84 million). A high operating cash flow made it possible to pay dividends, reduce the use of bank loans and increase the level of liquid funds.

The medical technology business, which focuses on restoring mobility for physically disabled people after an accident or during a serious neurological illness (sales of special and modern rehabilitation aids, as well as the custom construction of manufactured seat shells and seat cushions) achieved sales of EUR 1.51 million. Due to the pandemic, sales fell by 9.2%. The loss for the period was EUR 184 thousand. One of three locations was closed on June 30, 2021. Additional sales employees will be hired at the other two locations. These measures are intended to improve efficiency and the cost base in the medical technology sector. We expect earnings to improve in the second half of 2021.