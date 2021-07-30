Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares
Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 30 July 2021 10:05 EET
Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares
Uponor Corporation has conveyed 5,101 shares to the members of the Uponor's Board of Directors as a part of the Board members' annual remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2021.
The handover date for the shares was 29 July 2021. Following the transaction, Uponor Corporation holds 134,206 of its own shares.
