Intermediate Capital Group plc announces the results of the voting poll from its Annual General Meeting held today and confirm that all resolutions were duly passed at the meeting. The full results will also be made available at the Shareholders section of the company's website at www.icgam.com .

Resolutions Votes

For %

For Votes

Against %

Against Votes

Total % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes

Witheld RESOLUTION 01 231,717,986 100.00% 8,880 0.00% 231,726,866 79.75% 1,896,212 RESOLUTION 02 229,723,362 98.34% 3,884,339 1.66% 233,607,701 80.40% 15,377 RESOLUTION 03 231,268,709 98.99% 2,347,898 1.01% 233,616,607 80.40% 6,471 RESOLUTION 04 233,551,245 99.97% 69,719 0.03% 233,620,964 80.41% 2,114 RESOLUTION 05 233,448,747 99.93% 173,343 0.07% 233,622,090 80.41% 0,988 RESOLUTION 06 233,213,437 99.83% 407,987 0.17% 233,621,424 80.41% 1,654 RESOLUTION 07 233,619,510 100.00% 1,914 0.00% 233,621,424 80.41% 1,654 RESOLUTION 08 231,359,919 99.03% 2,260,725 0.97% 233,620,644 80.41% 2,434 RESOLUTION 09 233,620,410 100.00% 1,014 0.00% 233,621,424 80.41% 1,654 RESOLUTION 10 233,277,535 99.85% 343,109 0.15% 233,620,644 80.41% 2,434 RESOLUTION 11 233,610,522 100.00% 10,902 0.00% 233,621,424 80.41% 1,654 RESOLUTION 12 233,114,619 99.78% 506,025 0.22% 233,620,644 80.41% 2,434 RESOLUTION 13 231,638,184 99.78% 514,671 0.22% 232,152,855 79.90% 1,470,223 RESOLUTION 14 230,335,084 98.59% 3,286,340 1.41% 233,621,424 80.41% 1,654 RESOLUTION 15 233,618,368 100.00% 3,056 0.00% 233,621,424 80.41% 1,654 RESOLUTION 16 233,619,981 100.00% 0,663 0.00% 233,620,644 80.41% 2,434 RESOLUTION 17 233,533,106 99.96% 88,318 0.04% 233,621,424 80.41% 1,654 RESOLUTION 18 227,299,752 97.29% 6,322,338 2.71% 233,622,090 80.41% 0,988 RESOLUTION 19 232,558,288 99.54% 1,063,690 0.46% 233,621,978 80.41% 1,100 RESOLUTION 20 224,115,645 95.93% 9,506,333 4.07% 233,621,978 80.41% 1,100 RESOLUTION 21 231,072,790 99.01% 2,300,963 0.99% 233,373,753 80.32% 249,325 RESOLUTION 22 205,188,179 87.83% 28,433,911 12.17% 233,622,090 80.41% 0,988

Notes:

The issued share capital of the Company at the date of the Annual General Meeting was 294,283,301 ordinary shares of 26 1/4 pence each (excluding 3,733,333 treasury shares).

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the

AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Ends

Contacts

Chris Hunt Andrew Lewis

Investor Relations, ICG plc Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020 +44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510