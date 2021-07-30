Intermediate Capital Group plc
Intermediate Capital Group plc: AGM
29 July 2020
Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
Intermediate Capital Group plc announces the results of the voting poll from its Annual General Meeting held today and confirm that all resolutions were duly passed at the meeting. The full results will also be made available at the Shareholders section of the company's website at www.icgam.com.
|Resolutions
|
Votes
For
|
%
For
|
Votes
Against
|
%
Against
|
Votes
Total
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|
Votes
Witheld
|RESOLUTION 01
|231,717,986
|100.00%
|8,880
|0.00%
|231,726,866
|79.75%
|1,896,212
|RESOLUTION 02
|229,723,362
|98.34%
|3,884,339
|1.66%
|233,607,701
|80.40%
|15,377
|RESOLUTION 03
|231,268,709
|98.99%
|2,347,898
|1.01%
|233,616,607
|80.40%
|6,471
|RESOLUTION 04
|233,551,245
|99.97%
|69,719
|0.03%
|233,620,964
|80.41%
|2,114
|RESOLUTION 05
|233,448,747
|99.93%
|173,343
|0.07%
|233,622,090
|80.41%
|0,988
|RESOLUTION 06
|233,213,437
|99.83%
|407,987
|0.17%
|233,621,424
|80.41%
|1,654
|RESOLUTION 07
|233,619,510
|100.00%
|1,914
|0.00%
|233,621,424
|80.41%
|1,654
|RESOLUTION 08
|231,359,919
|99.03%
|2,260,725
|0.97%
|233,620,644
|80.41%
|2,434
|RESOLUTION 09
|233,620,410
|100.00%
|1,014
|0.00%
|233,621,424
|80.41%
|1,654
|RESOLUTION 10
|233,277,535
|99.85%
|343,109
|0.15%
|233,620,644
|80.41%
|2,434
|RESOLUTION 11
|233,610,522
|100.00%
|10,902
|0.00%
|233,621,424
|80.41%
|1,654
|RESOLUTION 12
|233,114,619
|99.78%
|506,025
|0.22%
|233,620,644
|80.41%
|2,434
|RESOLUTION 13
|231,638,184
|99.78%
|514,671
|0.22%
|232,152,855
|79.90%
|1,470,223
|RESOLUTION 14
|230,335,084
|98.59%
|3,286,340
|1.41%
|233,621,424
|80.41%
|1,654
|RESOLUTION 15
|233,618,368
|100.00%
|3,056
|0.00%
|233,621,424
|80.41%
|1,654
|RESOLUTION 16
|233,619,981
|100.00%
|0,663
|0.00%
|233,620,644
|80.41%
|2,434
|RESOLUTION 17
|233,533,106
|99.96%
|88,318
|0.04%
|233,621,424
|80.41%
|1,654
|RESOLUTION 18
|227,299,752
|97.29%
|6,322,338
|2.71%
|233,622,090
|80.41%
|0,988
|RESOLUTION 19
|232,558,288
|99.54%
|1,063,690
|0.46%
|233,621,978
|80.41%
|1,100
|RESOLUTION 20
|224,115,645
|95.93%
|9,506,333
|4.07%
|233,621,978
|80.41%
|1,100
|RESOLUTION 21
|231,072,790
|99.01%
|2,300,963
|0.99%
|233,373,753
|80.32%
|249,325
|RESOLUTION 22
|205,188,179
|87.83%
|28,433,911
|12.17%
|233,622,090
|80.41%
|0,988
Notes:
The issued share capital of the Company at the date of the Annual General Meeting was 294,283,301 ordinary shares of 26 1/4 pence each (excluding 3,733,333 treasury shares).
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the
AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contacts
Chris Hunt Andrew Lewis
Investor Relations, ICG plc Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020 +44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
