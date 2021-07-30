The AI-created Instagram avatar, Aya Stellar, is launching her first NFT collection. The digital artworks extend Aya Stellar's purpose as a virtual ambassador and interstellar being to create awareness for the power of the human heart and consciousness.

The collection on OpenSea and Rarible consists of 11 digital artworks created through 3D-modelling software and effect rendering. Each digital artwork visualizes Aya Stellar's space travel to Earth and inspires her community and crypto collectors through her world of cyberpunk, sci-fi, and digital artistry. Aya's art represents Zeitgeist, technology, love energy, and the power of our human mind and heart.

The curated NFT collection features digital moving images with vaporwave colours, symbols, sacred geometry, and spherical sound frequencies. Through 3D animation technology, the visuals create a meditative moment in time, inviting the observer to enter a limitless dimension. Aya Stellar's Earth-meets-Cosmos aesthetic inspires to visualize a boundless life and connection to the heart.

With titles such as "Now It Is Time To Open Your Heart", "Everything Is Energy" and "I Am The Creator Of My Matrix" Aya Stellar communicates with planet Earth through her cosmic artwork and invites people to connect with their own consciousness and collective universal energy forces. The digital artworks are creating a new kind of NFT, inspiring people to focus on their own awareness and heart energy through crypto art.

Aya Stellar comments: "I love sharing art because it is our natural creative expression and my way of interacting with humans on Earth."

"NFT art is an emotional experience in itself with its colours, music, and animation. It's exactly how our avatars express themselves already through social media and beyond," Annika Kessel says, Co-founder and CEO of Cosmiq Universe that is behind the avatar Aya Stellar. "Like our virtual ambassadors, art reaches people to touch them emotionally, inspiring them to think and feel. The NFT artworks are an additional and new way for us to show Aya Stellar's zeitgeist personality and share her real-world applicable science fiction love message."