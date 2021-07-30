checkAd

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 09:54  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection

30.07.2021 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection

Trostberg, July 30, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, has commissioned an additional new type of waste gas treatment plant based on regenerative thermal oxidation (RTO) at the Trostberg site and will thus sustainably improve environmental protection and emission reduction. In the RTO plant, which was realized with an investment volume of EUR 6 million and a planning and construction period of around one year, waste gas streams from various production plants can be bundled and cleaned in a very energy-efficient manner, as well as without producing any by-products.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "Sustainability and environmental protection are integral components of our corporate strategy. With the new RTO plant, we are now going one step further and raising the already very good standard of waste gas treatment to an even higher level. We are thus also creating the space and capacity for further growth, which, in line with our strategy, must also be accompanied by a particular focus on sustainability in production."

AlzChem Group AG's main goals in environmental protection are to reduce energy consumption, reduce and avoid waste, protect water, and protect against emission and noise. The current environmental program, with clearly defined goals and measures, is described on a site-by-site basis in the annual environmental statement, which is also available on the website www.alzchem.com in the "Quality & Environment" section. The goal is to make AlzChem completely CO2-neutral in the medium term and thus to be one of the leading companies within the specialty chemicals industry.

Seite 1 von 3


AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: AlzChem Group AG (vormals Softmatic AG)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection 30.07.2021 / 09:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht ...
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports gibt die Einführung von 'GamerzYouth' und die Anbindung an Alpha Esports meldet ...
DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler unterstützt Ravensburger ICPO-Stiftung. Impulse für den Wissenschaftsstandort ...
DGAP-News: mic AG: Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG geschlossen mit dem Ziel eines Gruppenumsatzes von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Stärkstes operatives Jahresergebnis seit Börsengang erwartet
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:54 UhrDGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Investitionen in neue Abgasbehandlungsanlage für noch mehr Umweltschutz (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09:54 UhrDGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Investitionen in neue Abgasbehandlungsanlage für noch mehr Umweltschutz
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG gewinnt dank neuem Produkt für mehr Klimaschutz in der Landwirtschaft den Responsible-Care-Wettbewerb 2021 in Bayern (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
23.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG gewinnt dank neuem Produkt für mehr Klimaschutz in der Landwirtschaft den Responsible-Care-Wettbewerb 2021 in Bayern
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG wins Responsible Care 2021 competition in Bavaria thanks to new product for more climate protection in agriculture
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21AlzChem hebt nach EBITDA-Quartalsrekord die Prognose für 2021 an
4investors | Kommentare
15.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem Group AG erhöht Prognose 2021 aufgrund sehr positiver Geschäftsentwicklung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
15.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem Group AG raises forecast 2021 due to very positive business development
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​AlzChem Group AG erhöht Prognose 2021 aufgrund sehr positiver Geschäftsentwicklung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG schließt mit Kanada einen der letzten weißen Flecken im weltweiten Marktauftritt beim Düngemittel Perlka(R) (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen