DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection



30.07.2021 / 09:54

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection



Trostberg, July 30, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, has commissioned an additional new type of waste gas treatment plant based on regenerative thermal oxidation (RTO) at the Trostberg site and will thus sustainably improve environmental protection and emission reduction. In the RTO plant, which was realized with an investment volume of EUR 6 million and a planning and construction period of around one year, waste gas streams from various production plants can be bundled and cleaned in a very energy-efficient manner, as well as without producing any by-products.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "Sustainability and environmental protection are integral components of our corporate strategy. With the new RTO plant, we are now going one step further and raising the already very good standard of waste gas treatment to an even higher level. We are thus also creating the space and capacity for further growth, which, in line with our strategy, must also be accompanied by a particular focus on sustainability in production."

AlzChem Group AG's main goals in environmental protection are to reduce energy consumption, reduce and avoid waste, protect water, and protect against emission and noise. The current environmental program, with clearly defined goals and measures, is described on a site-by-site basis in the annual environmental statement, which is also available on the website www.alzchem.com in the "Quality & Environment" section. The goal is to make AlzChem completely CO 2 -neutral in the medium term and thus to be one of the leading companies within the specialty chemicals industry.