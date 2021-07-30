checkAd

The World's First Study Of A Combination Between The AstraZeneca Vaccine And The First Component Of The Sputnik V Vaccine (Sputnik Light) In Azerbaijan Shows No Serious Adverse Events Or COVID Infection Cases Following The Vaccination

MOSCOW, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces initial safety results of the world's first study of a combination between the AstraZeneca vaccine (developed jointly with the University of Oxford) and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26) in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Russian Direct Investment Fund

The heterogeneous boosting approach ("vaccine cocktail" using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. With this approach proving successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against the coronavirus, RDIF took the lead in initiating partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies of a combination of the first component of Sputnik V with foreign vaccines.

The first partnership of this kind was concluded in December 2020 in the presence of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. RDIF, The Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm signed a Memorandum of Intent aimed at cooperation in vaccine development.

Studies on safety and immunogenicity of the combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine in Azerbaijan began in February 2021. To date 50 volunteers have been vaccinated and new participants are invited to join the trial. Interim analysis of the data demonstrates a high safety profile for the combined use of the vaccines with no serious adverse events or cases of coronavirus after vaccination.

In August 2021, RDIF and partners will publish initial data on the immunogenicity of the combined use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine in Azerbaijan.

Clinical trials of a combination of vaccines are being carried out in several countries as part of a global program. Volunteers are being vaccinated in UAE, and regulatory approval to conduct trials has been granted in Russia and Belarus.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said:

"As new strains of coronavirus emerge, partnerships between vaccine manufacturers and combining different vaccines are key to successfully fighting the pandemic. Based on the high efficacy of the heterogeneous boosting ("vaccine cocktail") approach, RDIF was the first in the world to initiate partnerships with other coronavirus vaccine manufacturers. The first partnership of this kind was a joint clinical trial with AstraZeneca. We look forward to its success in Azerbaijan and other countries, which will allow a more effective implementation of vaccination programs and protect people around the world. We consider it important to conduct joint research on combining the first component of Sputnik V with vaccines from other manufacturers for a more effective fight against emerging new strains of coronavirus."

