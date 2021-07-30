checkAd

Huhtamaki set to launch next generation tube laminates with ISCC certified renewable content in partnership with LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses and Groupe Rocher for use in cosmetics and food sectors

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 30.7.2021 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, has achieved an important technology breakthrough in developing next generation sustainable tube laminates. Working in partnership with LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses (Groupe Somater) and Groupe Rocher, Huhtamaki is launching a tube laminate with more than 40% recycled content from renewable based plastics. The laminate is primarily suitable for product applications in the cosmetics, personal care, oral care, and food sectors. The new laminate makes a significant contribution to fully circular flexible packaging solutions for these sectors.

Working across the value chain where every partner has its own responsibility, LyondellBasell as the resin supplier, Huhtamaki as the laminate manufacturer, Plastuni Lisses as the tube maker and the leading cosmetics, home care and apparel company Groupe Rocher as the brand owner, Huhtamaki has successfully developed its next generation of tube laminates. For this innovative project, Huhtamaki focused on facilitating the incorporation and use of recycled materials creating recyclable products which increase the circularity of laminated tubes. To this end, it used resins from LyondellBasell’s innovative CirculenRenew polymers that are produced with renewable feedstock from bio-based sources from waste and residues such as used cooking oil, using a mass balance approach. These are certified under the ISCC PLUS standard.

Jens Pilzecker, Head of Global Tube Laminates, Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging said, “Our new tube laminates make a real contribution to further enhancing the circularity of flexible packaging, while reducing CO2 by replacing fossil by renewables. Achieving this breakthrough was possible thanks to the great co-operation with our partners LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses and Groupe Rocher.“

For further information, please contact:
Media: Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Media Relations, katariina.hietaranta@huhtamaki.com
Product inquiries: Michael Liebherr, Marketing Manager, Global Tube laminates, michael.liebherr@huhtamaki.com

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

Notes for Editors:
LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals, and refining companies in the world.  It is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.

