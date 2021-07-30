checkAd

DGAP-News Nemetschek SE: Brands Graphisoft and Data Design System Joining Forces to Further Expand Integrated, Multi-Disciplinary Building Design Solutions

DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Merger
Nemetschek SE: Brands Graphisoft and Data Design System Joining Forces to Further Expand Integrated, Multi-Disciplinary Building Design Solutions

30.07.2021
Corporate News

Nemetschek Group Brands Graphisoft and Data Design System Joining Forces to Further Expand Integrated, Multi-Disciplinary Building Design Solutions

- Customers will benefit from combined and powerful BIM expertise

- Complementary technologies create best-in-class workflows for architects and engineers


Munich, July 30, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the world's leading software providers for the AEC/O industry, today announced that its brands Graphisoft and Data Design System will merge to create a strong and customer-focused product portfolio of BIM solutions for integrated multi-disciplinary workflows. Combining the technology and know-how of Graphisoft - the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions for architecture - and Data Design System (DDS) - the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering design specialist - will significantly enhance the companies' offerings to users around the world.

By integrating DDS' MEP domain capabilities with Graphisoft's technology platform and global go-to-market position, the merger will leverage each brand's complementary capabilities and strengths, spurring further growth. "The merger is a key realization of the Nemetschek Group's unique opportunity to deliver broad, integrated value propositions to the AEC/O industry. Driven by the Group's strategic focus to leverage synergies amongst the brands, we are convinced that the merger will accelerate growth for the Nemetschek Group as a whole and strengthen our global market position," says Viktor Várkonyi, Chief Division Officer, Planning & Design Division and Member of the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group. "It is exciting to see how both teams are embracing the opportunities and the technology gains to deliver best-in-class solutions globally."

