Nordea Bank Abp: Joanna Koskinen appointed employee representative

Kari Ahola, an ordinary member of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp appointed by the employees of the Nordea Group, will resign from the Board on 31 July 2021. The employees of the Nordea Group have appointed Joanna Koskinen as an ordinary member of the Board of Directors as of 1 August 2021 until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.



Joanna Koskinen, MBA, born in 1977, has worked at Nordea Bank Abp and its predecessors for more than ten years, most recently as a financial adviser. She holds several positions of trust like Vice Chairman of Trade Union Nousu and Board member of Unio Trade Union. Joanna Koskinen is independent of Nordea Bank Abp's significant shareholders but, as she is employed by Nordea Bank Abp, she is not independent of Nordea Bank Abp, in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.



In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting 2021, the Board of Directors currently has three ordinary members and one deputy member appointed by the employees of the Nordea Group: Joanna Koskinen, Gerhard Olsson, Hans Christian Riise and Dorrit Groth Brandt (deputy member).



Relevant authority approval of Joanna Koskinen is pending.



