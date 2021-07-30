checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG signs agreement to acquire KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 10:23  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Miscellaneous
OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG signs agreement to acquire KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc.

30-Jul-2021 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

OTI Greentech AG signs agreement to acquire KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc.

Berlin, 30 July 2021 - OTI Greentech (AG ISIN DE000A2TSL22, "OTI"), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange in Düsseldorf has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares of KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. ("KMI") (see ad hoc dated October 15, 2020). The purchase price includes a cash component of US$ 2.762 million, of which US$ 1.120 million is due at the time of acquisition. The remaining amount will be paid in variable installments over time.

In addition to the cash component, another 2,996,095 shares will be issued as part of capital increase through contributions in kind. A value per share of EUR 1.18 was agreed. This will increase nominal equity to € 10,514,235 by the end of the 3rd quarter of 2021. After completion of the capital increase, the owners of KMI will become significant shareholders of OTI. The legal implementation and closing of the acquisition is expected by the end of August 2021.

After consolidation, OTI expects revenues of approximately € 8.5 million and positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, EBITDA, in 2021.

 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

The 2020 annual report can be downloaded from www.oti.ag under Investor Relations (available in German).

Contact: OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus
info@oti.ag
Tel. +49 30 220 136 900
Potsdamer Platz 1, 7.OG
10785 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1222925

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1222925  30-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222925&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetOTI Greentech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: OTI Greentech AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG signs agreement to acquire KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Miscellaneous OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG signs agreement to acquire KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. 30-Jul-2021 / 10:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht ...
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports gibt die Einführung von 'GamerzYouth' und die Anbindung an Alpha Esports meldet ...
DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler unterstützt Ravensburger ICPO-Stiftung. Impulse für den Wissenschaftsstandort ...
DGAP-News: mic AG: Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG geschlossen mit dem Ziel eines Gruppenumsatzes von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Stärkstes operatives Jahresergebnis seit Börsengang erwartet
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG schließt Vertrag für Erwerb der KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc. (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
10:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG schließt Vertrag für Erwerb der KMI Cleaning Solutions, Inc.
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs