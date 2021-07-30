Conclusion of the share buy-back programme and Implementation of share buy-back programme

checkAd


Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date        30.07.2021

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 255 million has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 225 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 4 February 2021 up to and including 29 July 2021.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last corporate announcement and until conclusion.

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement 351,000 619,36 217,395,851
26 July 2021 3,000 715,12 2,145,360
27 July 2021 3,000 715.03 2,145,090
28 July 2021 3,000 719.78 2,159,340
29 July 2021 1,605 712.20 1,143,081
Total under the DKK 255 million share buy-back programme

361,605

622.19

224,988,722

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 361,605 own shares under the present, completed share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.2% of the bank’s share capital.

Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2022.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Implementation of share buy-back programme

It has been decided to implement the remaining part of the share buy-back programme totalling DKK 255 million with DKK 225 million. The decision is based on the general authority which the bank’s annual general meeting of 3 March 2021 gave the bank’s board of directors to permit the bank to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital, so that the shares can be acquired at the current listed price, plus or minus 10% at the time of acquisition.

The share buy-back programme runs from 5 August up to and including 30 September 2021 provided that the forthcoming annual general meeting. During this period the bank will buy its own shares for up to DKK 30 million under the programme, subject to a maximum of 100,000 shares.

The share buy-back programme will be implemented in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.

The bank may suspend or stop the buy-back of shares at any time, in which event a corporate announcement will be issued.

The conditions for the share buy-back programme are as follows:

  • The purpose of the share buy-back is to adjust the bank’s capital structure.

  • Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into a contract with Danske Bank under which Danske Bank will act as lead manager of the programme. Danske Bank will make all trading decisions independently, without influence from Ringkjøbing Landbobank, and will purchase shares within the published limits.

  • The maximum amount that Ringkjøbing Landbobank may pay for shares purchased under the programme is DKK 30 million, while a maximum limit of 630,000 shares may be acquired.

  • Shares may not be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent transaction; and (ii) the highest bid from an independent buyer on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction.

  • The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily traded volume over the preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

  • Ringkjøbing Landbobank will announce the number of purchased shares, as well as their value, on a weekly basis in a separate announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen, in both aggregated and detailed forms.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

