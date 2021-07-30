Conclusion of the share buy-back programme and Implementation of share buy-back programme

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 255 million has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 225 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 4 February 2021 up to and including 29 July 2021.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last corporate announcement and until conclusion.

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement 351,000 619,36 217,395,851 26 July 2021 3,000 715,12 2,145,360 27 July 2021 3,000 715.03 2,145,090 28 July 2021 3,000 719.78 2,159,340 29 July 2021 1,605 712.20 1,143,081 Total under the DKK 255 million share buy-back programme



361,605



622.19



224,988,722

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

361,605 own shares under the present, completed share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.2% of the bank’s share capital.





Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2022.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Implementation of share buy-back programme

It has been decided to implement the remaining part of the share buy-back programme totalling DKK 255 million with DKK 225 million. The decision is based on the general authority which the bank’s annual general meeting of 3 March 2021 gave the bank’s board of directors to permit the bank to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital, so that the shares can be acquired at the current listed price, plus or minus 10% at the time of acquisition.

The share buy-back programme runs from 5 August up to and including 30 September 2021 provided that the forthcoming annual general meeting. During this period the bank will buy its own shares for up to DKK 30 million under the programme, subject to a maximum of 100,000 shares.

The share buy-back programme will be implemented in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.

The bank may suspend or stop the buy-back of shares at any time, in which event a corporate announcement will be issued.

The conditions for the share buy-back programme are as follows:

The purpose of the share buy-back is to adjust the bank’s capital structure.





Ringkjøbing Landbobank has entered into a contract with Danske Bank under which Danske Bank will act as lead manager of the programme. Danske Bank will make all trading decisions independently, without influence from Ringkjøbing Landbobank, and will purchase shares within the published limits.





The maximum amount that Ringkjøbing Landbobank may pay for shares purchased under the programme is DKK 30 million, while a maximum limit of 630,000 shares may be acquired.





Shares may not be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the price of the latest independent transaction; and (ii) the highest bid from an independent buyer on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the transaction.





The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily traded volume over the preceding 20 trading days on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





Ringkjøbing Landbobank will announce the number of purchased shares, as well as their value, on a weekly basis in a separate announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen, in both aggregated and detailed forms.





Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 3 709 XCSE 20210726 9:23:05.342000 30 705 XCSE 20210726 9:27:39.999000 9 705 XCSE 20210726 9:27:39.999000 42 705 XCSE 20210726 9:34:29.581000 169 705 XCSE 20210726 9:34:29.581000 20 705 XCSE 20210726 9:36:21.325000 72 708 XCSE 20210726 10:02:27.824000 100 708 XCSE 20210726 10:02:27.824000 64 707 XCSE 20210726 10:04:08.593000 37 708 XCSE 20210726 10:21:03.012000 133 712 XCSE 20210726 11:26:28.468000 92 712 XCSE 20210726 11:26:28.486000 60 715 XCSE 20210726 13:00:10.568000 42 716 XCSE 20210726 14:32:54.019000 24 717 XCSE 20210726 14:55:46.871557 14 717 XCSE 20210726 14:55:46.871557 78 717 XCSE 20210726 14:55:46.871557 37 717 XCSE 20210726 14:55:46.871557 45 717 XCSE 20210726 14:55:46.891732 21 717 XCSE 20210726 14:55:46.987574 24 717 XCSE 20210726 15:29:50.026508 7 717 XCSE 20210726 15:29:50.037747 1500 719 XCSE 20210726 15:51:03.465330 177 715 XCSE 20210726 16:17:50.962161 4 711 XCSE 20210726 16:33:49.471454 196 711 XCSE 20210726 16:33:49.471491 26 711 XCSE 20210727 9:05:11.667000 13 711 XCSE 20210727 9:05:12.735000 39 709 XCSE 20210727 9:09:03.688000 19 707 XCSE 20210727 9:40:07.204670 51 710 XCSE 20210727 10:20:53.578000 91 715 XCSE 20210727 11:04:01.025000 10 715 XCSE 20210727 11:04:01.025000 17 715 XCSE 20210727 11:04:01.025000 91 715 XCSE 20210727 11:04:01.042000 59 715 XCSE 20210727 11:04:01.042000 91 715 XCSE 20210727 11:04:01.043000 35 715 XCSE 20210727 11:04:01.044000 12 716 XCSE 20210727 11:11:20.524000 46 716 XCSE 20210727 11:14:15.138000 17 716 XCSE 20210727 11:14:15.158000 58 716 XCSE 20210727 11:14:15.158000 46 716 XCSE 20210727 12:07:45.681000 27 715 XCSE 20210727 12:32:38.209000 12 715 XCSE 20210727 13:03:05.092000 30 715 XCSE 20210727 13:03:05.092871 16 715 XCSE 20210727 13:07:56.789000 39 715 XCSE 20210727 13:07:56.789000 170 715 XCSE 20210727 13:07:56.789969 39 715 XCSE 20210727 13:51:20.592000 17 715 XCSE 20210727 13:51:20.592000 23 715 XCSE 20210727 13:51:20.595000 50 714 XCSE 20210727 13:56:12.724000 17 714 XCSE 20210727 13:56:12.724000 12 714 XCSE 20210727 13:56:12.725000 5 714 XCSE 20210727 13:56:12.725000 17 714 XCSE 20210727 13:56:12.745000 33 714 XCSE 20210727 14:00:23.064000 67 714 XCSE 20210727 14:25:46.530000 53 714 XCSE 20210727 14:25:46.530000 78 714 XCSE 20210727 14:25:46.530842 193 714 XCSE 20210727 14:25:46.530842 5 714 XCSE 20210727 14:25:46.640994 49 714 XCSE 20210727 14:25:47.734063 22 714 XCSE 20210727 14:25:47.734120 2 714 XCSE 20210727 14:25:52.604898 12 715 XCSE 20210727 15:27:35.120000 4 715 XCSE 20210727 15:27:42.071000 4 715 XCSE 20210727 15:27:53.121000 4 715 XCSE 20210727 15:28:04.132000 4 715 XCSE 20210727 15:28:35.192000 22 715 XCSE 20210727 15:29:00.329000 4 715 XCSE 20210727 15:29:01.121953 50 715 XCSE 20210727 15:30:21.567000 43 715 XCSE 20210727 15:30:21.567000 7 715 XCSE 20210727 15:30:21.567000 40 715 XCSE 20210727 15:30:21.567000 181 715 XCSE 20210727 15:30:21.567418 196 715 XCSE 20210727 15:30:21.567418 23 714 XCSE 20210727 15:30:21.607598 20 714 XCSE 20210727 15:30:21.607652 2 714 XCSE 20210727 15:59:08.920109 2 714 XCSE 20210727 16:03:30.154591 155 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 10 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 33 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 23 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 93 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 41 717 XCSE 20210727 16:45:22.656733 15 717 XCSE 20210728 9:04:33.126000 23 717 XCSE 20210728 9:04:33.126000 12 718 XCSE 20210728 9:16:06.416000 30 718 XCSE 20210728 9:16:06.416000 44 717 XCSE 20210728 9:38:02.797000 72 715 XCSE 20210728 9:38:07.459000 58 715 XCSE 20210728 9:38:07.459000 43 722 XCSE 20210728 10:10:38.798000 129 721 XCSE 20210728 10:16:19.884000 13 721 XCSE 20210728 10:16:19.903000 39 723 XCSE 20210728 11:48:59.002000 29 723 XCSE 20210728 12:14:52.610000 160 723 XCSE 20210728 12:14:52.610000 16 722 XCSE 20210728 13:37:29.123000 45 722 XCSE 20210728 14:27:45.480000 18 722 XCSE 20210728 14:27:45.502000 24 722 XCSE 20210728 14:27:45.502000 250 722 XCSE 20210728 14:27:45.502035 55 722 XCSE 20210728 14:27:45.522000 52 722 XCSE 20210728 14:27:45.524000 48 721 XCSE 20210728 14:27:45.549645 88 721 XCSE 20210728 14:27:54.293683 114 721 XCSE 20210728 14:27:54.293714 163 720 XCSE 20210728 14:30:00.758000 50 720 XCSE 20210728 14:30:00.758000 50 720 XCSE 20210728 14:30:00.758000 85 720 XCSE 20210728 14:30:00.758000 13 720 XCSE 20210728 14:30:00.758000 250 720 XCSE 20210728 14:30:00.758400 28 720 XCSE 20210728 15:05:02.952000 15 720 XCSE 20210728 15:05:02.952000 23 719 XCSE 20210728 15:09:13.964000 20 719 XCSE 20210728 15:10:42.477000 45 719 XCSE 20210728 15:25:49.765000 49 719 XCSE 20210728 15:25:49.765991 201 719 XCSE 20210728 15:25:49.766032 71 718 XCSE 20210728 15:30:11.438000 150 718 XCSE 20210728 16:06:59.189373 260 718 XCSE 20210728 16:12:11.974702 51 717 XCSE 20210728 16:35:14.210613 97 717 XCSE 20210728 16:38:30.980751 2 717 XCSE 20210728 16:38:30.980778 3 719 XCSE 20210729 9:04:06.778000 16 718 XCSE 20210729 9:19:42.677000 29 718 XCSE 20210729 9:25:19.323000 36 717 XCSE 20210729 9:26:56.989000 200 715 XCSE 20210729 9:26:59.058019 30 716 XCSE 20210729 9:49:26.245000 36 716 XCSE 20210729 9:49:26.245000 11 714 XCSE 20210729 10:08:48.355000 50 714 XCSE 20210729 10:08:55.968000 36 714 XCSE 20210729 10:26:11.725000 5 712 XCSE 20210729 10:57:27.886000 31 712 XCSE 20210729 11:33:11.365000 84 711 XCSE 20210729 11:55:13.609000 150 711 XCSE 20210729 11:55:13.609566 38 708 XCSE 20210729 12:02:16.173000 3 710 XCSE 20210729 12:43:28.599000 44 710 XCSE 20210729 12:47:20.891000 29 710 XCSE 20210729 13:00:52.640000 47 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:14.942649 131 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:14.942667 199 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:14.942676 203 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:14.942678 63 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:14.942694 3 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:15.572194 2 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:30.590318 14 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:30.590378 7 711 XCSE 20210729 13:24:30.612847 54 712 XCSE 20210729 13:29:50.458277 34 712 XCSE 20210729 13:29:50.458277 12 712 XCSE 20210729 13:29:50.458277 5 712 XCSE 20210729 14:26:37.747098

