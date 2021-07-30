checkAd

DGAP-News Logwin AG: Logwin with significant positive earnings development

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 10:30  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Logwin AG: Logwin with significant positive earnings development (news with additional features)

30.07.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Logwin with significant positive earnings development
 

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) -The Logwin Group generated sales of EUR 771.1m in the first six months of the fiscal year, 43.4% higher than the previous year's sales of EUR 537.7m. The Development was accomplished through significantly increased volumes in air and ocean freight as well as the substantial rate increases in ocean freight compared to the prior-year period.
 

Based on the strong increase in sales, the Logwin Group was able to significantly increase its operating result (EBITA) and operating margin to 4.7% (2020: 3.4%) despite the very tight capacity situation throughout the first half of 2021 and the ongoing negative impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.
 

The Logwin Group's operating result (EBITA) increased significantly in the first half of 2021 from EUR 18.2m in the prior-year period to EUR 36.6m. In the Air + Ocean business segment, the operating result (EBITA) increased by EUR 18.8m to EUR 38.7m (2020: EUR 19.9m). The Solutions business segment also recorded an increase in operating earnings (EBITA) from EUR 1.8m to EUR 3.8m. In the Solutions business segment, the improvement was achieved despite the continuing burden on activities in the retail sector as a result of the measures against the pandemic. At EUR 27.7m euros, net profit for the period was significantly higher than in the previous year (EUR 12.6m) due to the pleasing development of the operating result (EBITA).
 

In the first two quarters of the current year, the Logwin Group generated a free cash flow of EUR 13.7 m (2020: EUR -16.1m). Net liquidity amounted to EUR 86.5m as of 30 June 2021 and was thus above the level at the end of the previous year (2020: EUR 77.5m).
 

Due to the significantly better than expected business development in the first half of 2021 compared to the information provided in the Annual Financial Report 2020, the Logwin Group adjusted its forecast for the sales and earnings development in 2021 in an ad hoc announcement dated 23 July 2021. Based on the development in the first half of the year, the Logwin Group now expects a sharp sales growth to around 1.5 billion euros for the full year 2021. The degree of the increase in sales will continue to depend to a large extent on the further development of freight rates and volumes. The Air + Ocean business segment will significantly exceed the previous year's level, while a slight increase in sales is expected in the Solutions business segment. Based on current developments, the Logwin Group's operating result (EBITA) will also increase significantly compared with the previous year and is expected to be in the region of EUR 65m. The net result for the period is also expected to increase significantly on the basis of the anticipated development of the operating result (EBITA).

Seite 1 von 3
Logwin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Logwin - zukünftig mit logarithmischen Kursgewinnen...
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Logwin AG: Logwin with significant positive earnings development DGAP-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report Logwin AG: Logwin with significant positive earnings development (news with additional features) 30.07.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Logwin …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht ...
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports gibt die Einführung von 'GamerzYouth' und die Anbindung an Alpha Esports meldet ...
DGAP-News: Eckert & Ziegler unterstützt Ravensburger ICPO-Stiftung. Impulse für den Wissenschaftsstandort ...
DGAP-News: mic AG: Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG geschlossen mit dem Ziel eines Gruppenumsatzes von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Stärkstes operatives Jahresergebnis seit Börsengang erwartet
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:31 UhrDGAP-News: Logwin AG: Logwin mit deutlich positiver Ergebnisentwicklung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:30 UhrDGAP-News: Logwin AG: Logwin mit deutlich positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin setzt deutliche Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung fort und passt Prognose an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
23.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin setzt deutliche Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung fort und passt Prognose an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
23.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin continues significant increase in sales and earnings and adjusts forecast
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs