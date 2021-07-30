checkAd

NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2021 Half-year Report briefing on 10 August 2021 at 10 a.m. at Nokka

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 10:30  |  16   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 30 July 2021 at 11:30

NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2021 Half-year Report briefing on 10 August 2021 at 10 a.m. at Nokka

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Half-year Report for January 1 – June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 approximately at 8:15 a.m. Finnish time, after which the Half-year Report is available at www.noho.fi. A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at restaurant Nokka, Kanavaranta 7 F, 00160 Helsinki.

The presentation about NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2021 financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the outlook will be held by NoHo Partners Plc's CEO Aku Vikström.

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2021-q2-tulos. The briefing will be held in Finnish. The recording of the briefing is available on NoHo Partners website later on the same day.

There will be a breakfast served starting from 9:30 a.m. Please inform of your participation in the briefing on Friday, 6 August 2021 at the latest to NoHo Partners Communications, Sanna Oinonen, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi. The briefing is organised taking health safety into account and in accordance with the applicable regulatory enactments. Please note, that seats for the event are limited.

NoHo Partners will organize conference calls in English on request. If you are interested in having a conference call with the NoHo Partners’ management, please contact Sanna Oinonen (sanna.oinonen@noho.fi) on Friday, 6 August 2021 at the latest for setting exact schedules.

Further information:
Sanna Oinonen, Communications Manager, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 50 576 1609, sanna.oinonen@noho.fi

Distribution:
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2021 Half-year Report briefing on 10 August 2021 at 10 a.m. at Nokka NoHo Partners Plc INVESTOR NEWS 30 July 2021 at 11:30 NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2021 Half-year Report briefing on 10 August 2021 at 10 a.m. at Nokka NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Half-year Report for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortis Inc. Releases 2021 Sustainability Update and Announces Support for the Task Force on ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board