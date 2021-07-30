checkAd

TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG nominated for the German Sustainability Award (DNP)

TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG nominated for the German Sustainability Award (DNP)

TubeSolar AG nominated for the German Sustainability Award (DNP)

Augsburg, 30.07.2021 - TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) has been nominated for the German Sustainability Award (DNP) in the transformation field of climate. The expert panel thus honours TubeSolar AG's contribution to climate protection and the energy transition as a pioneer in the Agri-Photovoltaic sector with innovative technology. The award ceremony will take place on 3 December 2021 in Düsseldorf.

The DNP is awarded annually by the German Sustainability Award Foundation in cooperation with the German government, business associations, civil society organisations and research institutions. Nominations and awards are given to companies that contribute to a transformation of society and the economy in an environmentally friendly, resource-saving direction with sustainability in focus. In addition to TubeSolar, other well-known companies have been nominated in the transformation field of climate, such as DZ Bank, EnBW, Jungheinrich, OSRAM, Sanofi, SMA and Ericsson.

Reiner Egner, CEO of TubeSolar AG: "We are very pleased to be nominated as one of the frontrunners in the transformation field of climate. Our entire team is proud that our pioneering work is receiving such high attention. With our tubular, wind- and water-permeable solar modules, we have the ideal solution for electricity generation over agricultural land. This avoids competition for valuable land. By using our modules on industrial and commercial roofs, in combination with green roofs, we make a significant contribution to environmental and climate protection while generating energy at the same time."

About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)
TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional opportunities for use in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

