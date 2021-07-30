DGAP-News Linde plc: Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Financial Highlights
- Sales $7.6 billion, up 19% versus prior-year quarter
- Operating profit $1.1 billion; adjusted operating profit $1.8 billion, up 39%
- Operating profit margin 15.1%; adjusted operating profit margin 24.2%, up 350 basis points
- EPS $1.60, up 84%; adjusted EPS $2.70, up 42%
- Increased full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.10 - $10.30, representing 23% to 25% growth year-over-year
Guildford, UK, July 30, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported second-quarter 2021 income from continuing operations of $840 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.60, an increase of 84% versus prior year. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,415 million, up 41% versus prior year and 8% sequentially. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.70, 42% above prior year and 8% higher sequentially.
Linde's sales for the second quarter were $7,584 million, 19% above prior year and up 5% sequentially. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 18%, including 3% price attainment and 15% higher volumes. Volume growth was broad-based across all geographic segments and end markets. Sequentially, underlying sales increased 5% driven by higher volume and price.
Second-quarter operating profit was $1,142 million. Adjusted operating profit of $1,837 million was up 39% versus prior year led by higher price, strong volumes and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Adjusted operating margin of 24.2% expanded 350 basis points versus prior year and 90 basis points sequentially.
Second-quarter operating cash flow of $1,827 million increased 4% versus prior year. After capital expenditures of $744 million, free cash flow was $1,083 million, up 10% versus prior year. During the quarter, the company returned $1,748 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuance.
