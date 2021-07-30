Modulaire Group announces completion of Tecnifor, Locabox and FAE acquisition
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 30.07.2021, 11:10 | 20 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading
business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure,
is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Tecnifor S.p.A
and the business and operations of Locabox S.r.l. and F.A.E. S.p.A. from the
shareholders.
Headquartered in San Gemini, near Rome, Tecnifor and Locabox are together one of
the leading providers of modular building leasing solutions in Italy. The
company operates a fleet of over 12,000 modular units primarily for clients
within construction and public administration. FAE also operates a facility in
San Gemini that manufactures units for the rental fleet or sales market.
business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure,
is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Tecnifor S.p.A
and the business and operations of Locabox S.r.l. and F.A.E. S.p.A. from the
shareholders.
Headquartered in San Gemini, near Rome, Tecnifor and Locabox are together one of
the leading providers of modular building leasing solutions in Italy. The
company operates a fleet of over 12,000 modular units primarily for clients
within construction and public administration. FAE also operates a facility in
San Gemini that manufactures units for the rental fleet or sales market.
Tecnifor, Locabox and FAE have approximately 140 employees and annual revenue of
c.EUR35m.
A targeted acquisition strategy is one of Modulaire Group's four strategic
objectives, alongside a focus on optimising sales, an efficient cost base and
granular management of branch level performance, and effective capital
investment.
Mark Higson, Modulaire Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"High quality acquisitions are a core component of our strategy, alongside our
focus on organic growth and operational performance. This acquisition
strengthens Modulaire Group's presence in Italy, building on our existing
position. I am delighted to welcome Tecnifor, Locabox and FAE into the Group
and look forward to working with their highly experienced and expert management
team."
About Modulaire Group
Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We
create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is
designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their
requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately
271,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote
accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia,
Elliott, Advanté, Carter and ProComm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting,
BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and
Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco
Chengdong in China.
For further information
Investor relations: Phil Vellacott
investorrelations@modulairegroup.com
07841 563541
Contact:
Tulchan Communications
modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com
0207 353 4200
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156808/4981729
OTS: Modulaire Group
c.EUR35m.
A targeted acquisition strategy is one of Modulaire Group's four strategic
objectives, alongside a focus on optimising sales, an efficient cost base and
granular management of branch level performance, and effective capital
investment.
Mark Higson, Modulaire Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"High quality acquisitions are a core component of our strategy, alongside our
focus on organic growth and operational performance. This acquisition
strengthens Modulaire Group's presence in Italy, building on our existing
position. I am delighted to welcome Tecnifor, Locabox and FAE into the Group
and look forward to working with their highly experienced and expert management
team."
About Modulaire Group
Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We
create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is
designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their
requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately
271,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote
accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia,
Elliott, Advanté, Carter and ProComm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting,
BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and
Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco
Chengdong in China.
For further information
Investor relations: Phil Vellacott
investorrelations@modulairegroup.com
07841 563541
Contact:
Tulchan Communications
modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com
0207 353 4200
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156808/4981729
OTS: Modulaire Group
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0