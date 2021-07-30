Modulaire Group announces completion of Tecnifor, Locabox and FAE acquisition

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading

business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure,

is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Tecnifor S.p.A

and the business and operations of Locabox S.r.l. and F.A.E. S.p.A. from the

shareholders.



Headquartered in San Gemini, near Rome, Tecnifor and Locabox are together one of

the leading providers of modular building leasing solutions in Italy. The

company operates a fleet of over 12,000 modular units primarily for clients

within construction and public administration. FAE also operates a facility in

San Gemini that manufactures units for the rental fleet or sales market.







c.EUR35m.



A targeted acquisition strategy is one of Modulaire Group's four strategic

objectives, alongside a focus on optimising sales, an efficient cost base and

granular management of branch level performance, and effective capital

investment.



Mark Higson, Modulaire Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:



"High quality acquisitions are a core component of our strategy, alongside our

focus on organic growth and operational performance. This acquisition

strengthens Modulaire Group's presence in Italy, building on our existing

position. I am delighted to welcome Tecnifor, Locabox and FAE into the Group

and look forward to working with their highly experienced and expert management

team."



About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We

create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is

designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their

requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately

271,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote

accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia,

Elliott, Advanté, Carter and ProComm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting,

BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and

Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco

Chengdong in China.



For further information

Investor relations: Phil Vellacott

investorrelations@modulairegroup.com

07841 563541



Contact:



Tulchan Communications

modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com

0207 353 4200



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156808/4981729

OTS: Modulaire Group





