Director/PDMR Shareholding

30.07.2021, 11:05  |  15   |   |   

30 July 2021

 

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 29th July 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                

 

 

  		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 29/07/2021

Allotment Price: £6.00 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 29/07/2021
Simon Coles 25 1,840
Katy Wilde 46 3,382
Alan Dale 26 1,924
Benjamin Ford 7 512
Nicholas Wiles 5 428

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

 

 

-ends-





