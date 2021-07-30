Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.07.2021, 11:05 | 15 | 0 |
30 July 2021
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 29th July 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|
Dividend Shares
Award Date: 29/07/2021
Allotment Price: £6.00
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 29/07/2021
|Simon Coles
|25
|1,840
|Katy Wilde
|46
|3,382
|Alan Dale
|26
|1,924
|Benjamin Ford
|7
|512
|Nicholas Wiles
|5
|428
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)
-ends-
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0