Director/PDMR Shareholding

As a result of transactions on 29th July 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:









Dividend Shares



Award Date: 29/07/2021



Allotment Price: £6.00 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 29/07/2021 Simon Coles 25 1,840 Katy Wilde 46 3,382 Alan Dale 26 1,924 Benjamin Ford 7 512 Nicholas Wiles 5 428

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

