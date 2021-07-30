OneSavings Bank plc - Proposed Redemption of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014, AS IT FORMS PART OF THE DOMESTIC LAW OF THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692
Date: 30 July 2021
OneSavings Bank plc
(the “Company”)
Proposed redemption by the Company of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds (ISIN: GB00B61ZXL72 (the "Bonds"))
The Company has today notified the Law Debenture Trust Corporation P.L.C (in its capacity as Trustee under the Bonds) and Equiniti Limited (in its capacity as Agent under the Bonds) of its intention to redeem the Bonds on 7 September 2021 pursuant to their terms and conditions (the “Conditions”) (the “Proposed Redemption”).
The Prudential Regulation Authority has granted the Company permission to carry out the Proposed Redemption. Any decision to carry out the Proposed Redemption remains subject to final approval by the Company’s Board of Directors and will be effected in accordance with the Conditions.
Enquiries:
OneSavings Bank plc
Alastair Pate
t:
+44 0771 418 1864
Group Head of Investor Relations
Jens Bech
Group Commercial Director t: +44 0774 024 7473
Brunswick
