OneSavings Bank plc - Proposed Redemption of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

30.07.2021   

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014, AS IT FORMS PART OF THE DOMESTIC LAW OF THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

Date: 30 July 2021

OneSavings Bank plc
(the “Company”)

Proposed redemption by the Company of £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds (ISIN: GB00B61ZXL72 (the "Bonds"))

The Company has today notified the Law Debenture Trust Corporation P.L.C (in its capacity as Trustee under the Bonds) and Equiniti Limited (in its capacity as Agent under the Bonds) of its intention to redeem the Bonds on 7 September 2021 pursuant to their terms and conditions (the “Conditions”) (the “Proposed Redemption”).

The Prudential Regulation Authority has granted the Company permission to carry out the Proposed Redemption. Any decision to carry out the Proposed Redemption remains subject to final approval by the Company’s Board of Directors and will be effected in accordance with the Conditions.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate                                                 t: +44 0771 418 1864
Group Head of Investor Relations

Jens Bech
Group Commercial Director                                    t: +44 0774 024 7473

Brunswick                                                                            

