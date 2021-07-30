checkAd

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 10 July 2008), the Company allotted 4,358,920 ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "new ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 30 July 2021. The new ordinary shares were issued at a price of 56.30p per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 73.13p per share less the special dividend of 15.00p per share and the first dividend for the year ending 31 March 2022 of 1.83p per share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 4,358,920 new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 2 August 2021. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 July 2021 consists of 120,028,445 ordinary shares of which 17,153,431 shares are held in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 102,875,014 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 July 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850





