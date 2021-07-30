Director/PDMR Shareholding Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.07.2021, 11:18 | 16 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 11:18 | Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Dorothy Ann Berresford 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Venture Capital Trust VCT PLC b) LEI 213800JKELS32V2OK421 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002039625 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.5630 3105 £1748.12 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £1748.12 e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: Vikash Hansrani Operations Partner Albion Capital Group LLP Date of notification 30 July 2021







