Director/PDMR Shareholding

30.07.2021, 11:18   

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Dorothy Ann Berresford    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Venture Capital Trust VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800JKELS32V2OK421  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0002039625    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.5630 3105 £1748.12
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume       £1748.12
           
e) Date of the transaction   30 July 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Date of notification        

30 July 2021





