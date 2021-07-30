checkAd

Notice of extraordinary general meeting of FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Company Announcement No. 8 2021


The Board of Directors hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Thursday, 26 August 2021 at 4.00 pm (CEST) at the offices of the company, Vigerslev Allé 77, DK-2500 Valby.

In order to minimise the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, the Board of Directors urges all shareholders who may wish to attend the extraordinary general meeting physically to present a valid Corona passport and not to be accompanied by advisers or other persons.

The Board of Directors also requests anyone registering for the general meeting to respect FLSmidth’s general health policies, which reflect the health authorities’ recommendations. Hence, no person showing symptoms of virus or having been in close contact with anyone showing symptoms of virus will be allowed access to FLSmidth’s premises.

Shareholders who do not attend the general meeting physically may follow the extraordinary generel meeting via webcast and vote by proxy or postal vote.

 

Agenda and the complete proposals:

  1. Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share capital and to amend article 4a of the articles of association

The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting, in addition to the existing authorisation to issue shares without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders provided for in article 4a paragraph 2 of the company’s articles of association, authorise the Board of Directors to increase the company’s share capital of up to DKK 105,000,000 nominal value against payment in cash without pre-emptive rights to the campany’s existing shareholders (i.e. in total the Board of Directors would be authorised to issue new shares without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders for a total nominal value of up to DKK DKK 205,000,000. The additional authorisation shall only apply until 31 December 2022.

The purpose of increasing the authorisation is to raise equity to finance, together with certain debt facilities, the company’s contemplated acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s mining business, which is described in further detail in company announcement no. 7, 2021.

As a consequence of the proposal, it is proposed to amend article 4a of the articles of association by inserting a new authorisation as a new paragraph 3. 

The new article 4a will be worded as follows:

“The Board of Directors is authorised to increase the share capital by issuing new shares in one or more tranches at a total nominal value of up to DKK 100,000,000 with pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders. The new shares shall be paid in cash. The authorisation shall apply for the period until and including 24 March 2026.

