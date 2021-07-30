HomeStreet Announces a $15 Million Expansion of Our Share Repurchase Program and Common Stock Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) or (“HomeStreet”), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank (the “Bank” and together with HomeStreet, the “Company”), today announced that the Board of Directors has approved an expansion of our share repurchase program and a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend.

The approved expansion of our share repurchase program allows for the repurchase for up to $15 million in aggregate amount of shares of the Company’s common stock. Under this program, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable federal securities laws. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be terminated, modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.