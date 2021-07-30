Chevron Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today reported earnings of $3.1 billion ($1.60 per share - diluted) for second quarter 2021, compared with a loss of $8.3 billion ($(4.44) per share - diluted) in second quarter 2020. Included in the current quarter were remediation charges associated with previously sold assets of $120 million and pension settlement costs of $115 million. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $43 million. Adjusted earnings of $3.3 billion ($1.71 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2021 compares to an adjusted loss of $2.9 billion ($(1.56) per share - diluted) in second quarter 2020. For a reconciliation of adjusted earnings/(loss), see Attachment 5.

Sales and other operating revenues in second quarter 2021 were $36 billion, compared to $16 billion in the year-ago period.

Earnings Summary

 

 

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

 

Millions of dollars

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Earnings by business segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream

 

$3,178

 

$(6,089)

 

$5,528

 

$(3,169)

 

Downstream

 

839

 

(1,010)

 

844

 

93

 

All Other

 

(935)

 

(1,171)

 

(1,913)

 

(1,595)

 

Total (1)(2)

 

$3,082

 

$(8,270)

 

$4,459

 

$(4,671)

 

(1) Includes foreign currency effects

 

 

$43

 

$(437)

 

 

$41

 

$77

 

(2) Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1)

 

“Second quarter earnings were strong, reflecting improved market conditions, combined with transformation benefits and merger synergies,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“Our free cash flow was the highest in two years due to solid operational and financial performance and lower capital spending,” Wirth added. “We will resume share repurchases in the third quarter at an expected rate of $2-3 billion per year.”

Chevron continued to exercise capital discipline with year-to-date capital spending down 32 percent from a year ago. The company recently sanctioned the Jansz-lo Compression project in Australia, which is expected to maintain an important source of clean-burning natural gas. GS Caltex, a 50 percent owned equity affiliate, also started up an olefins mixed-feed cracker and associated polyethylene unit at its Yeosu, South Korea refinery ahead of schedule and under budget.

In the second quarter, Chevron continued to pursue the development of renewable and lower carbon fuels. The company began to produce renewable diesel at its El Segundo, California refinery by co-processing bio-feedstock. The company also established its first branded compressed natural gas (CNG) station as part of its plan to sell renewable natural gas through more than 30 CNG stations in California by 2025. In addition, the company announced separate agreements to collaborate with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and Cummins Inc. to advance its goal of building a commercially viable, large-scale hydrogen business.

UPSTREAM

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.13 million barrels per day in second quarter 2021, an increase of 5 percent from a year ago.

U.S. Upstream

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

 

Millions of dollars

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Earnings

$

1,446

 

$

(2,066

)

 

$

2,387

 

$

(1,825

)

 

U.S. upstream operations earned $1.4 billion in second quarter 2021, compared with a loss of $2.1 billion a year earlier. The improvement was primarily due to higher crude oil realizations and the absence of second quarter 2020 charges for special items including impairments, write-offs and severance accruals. Higher crude oil production also contributed to the improvement between periods.

The company’s average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $54 in second quarter 2021, up from $19 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $2.16 per thousand cubic feet in second quarter 2021, up from $0.81 in last year’s second quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 1.14 million barrels per day in second quarter 2021 was up 145,000 barrels per day from a year earlier. The increase was due to an additional 227,000 barrels per day of production following the Noble Energy acquisition and lower production curtailments, partially offset by a 68,000 barrels per day decrease related to the Appalachian asset sale and lower production due to normal field declines. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production in second quarter 2021 increased 15 percent to 857,000 barrels per day, and net natural gas production also increased 15 percent to 1.68 billion cubic feet per day, compared to last year’s second quarter.

International Upstream

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

 

Millions of dollars

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Earnings*

$

1,732

 

$

(4,023

)

 

$

3,141

 

$

(1,344

)

 

*Includes foreign currency effects

 

$

78

 

$

(262

)

 

$

26

 

$

206

 

 

International upstream operations earned $1.7 billion in second quarter 2021, compared with a loss of $4.0 billion a year ago. The increase in earnings was primarily due to the absence of second quarter 2020 special item charges and benefits including write-offs and impairments, severance charges, tax items and the gain on the Azerbaijan asset sale as well as higher current quarter crude oil realizations. Foreign currency effects had a favorable impact on earnings of $340 million between periods.

The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in second quarter 2021 was $62 per barrel, up from $21 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $4.92 per thousand cubic feet in the second quarter, up from $4.48 in last year’s second quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 1.99 million barrels per day in second quarter 2021 decreased slightly from second quarter 2020. Higher production of an additional 148,000 barrels per day following the Noble Energy acquisition and lower production curtailments were more than offset by unfavorable entitlement effects and operational impacts. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production decreased 8 percent to 990,000 barrels per day in second quarter 2021, while net natural gas production of 5.99 billion cubic feet per day increased 8 percent, compared to last year's second quarter.

DOWNSTREAM

U.S. Downstream

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

 

Millions of dollars

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Earnings

$

776

 

$

(988

)

 

$

646

 

$

(538

)

 

U.S. downstream operations reported earnings of $776 million in second quarter 2021, compared with a loss of $988 million a year earlier. The increase was mainly due to higher margins on refined product sales, higher earnings from the 50 percent-owned Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, higher sales volumes, and lower operating expenses, including the absence of second quarter 2020 severance accruals.

Refinery crude oil input in second quarter 2021 increased 65 percent to 956,000 barrels per day from the year-ago period, as the company increased refinery runs in response to higher demand and the improved refining margin environment.

Refined product sales of 1.16 million barrels per day were up 40 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to higher gasoline and jet fuel demand as travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

International Downstream

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

 

Millions of dollars

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Earnings*

$63

 

$(22)

 

$198

 

$631

 

*Includes foreign currency effects

 

$1

 

$(23)

 

 

$60

 

$37

 

International downstream operations reported earnings of $63 million in second quarter 2021, compared with a loss of $22 million a year earlier. The increase in earnings was largely due to the absence of second quarter 2020 severance accruals. Foreign currency effects had a favorable impact on earnings of $24 million between periods.

Refinery crude oil input of 580,000 barrels per day in second quarter 2021 decreased 2 percent from the year-ago period.

Refined product sales of 1.28 million barrels per day in second quarter 2021 increased 16 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to higher gasoline, jet fuel and diesel demand.

ALL OTHER

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

 

Millions of dollars

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

Net Charges*

$

(935

)

 

$

(1,171

)

 

$

(1,913

)

 

$

(1,595

)

 

*Includes foreign currency effects

 

$

(36

)

 

$

(152

)

 

 

$

(45

)

 

$

(166

)

 

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges in second quarter 2021 were $935 million, compared to $1.2 billion a year earlier. The decrease in net charges between periods was mainly due to the absence of second quarter 2020 severance accruals, partially offset by higher tax items and pension settlement costs. Foreign currency effects decreased net charges by $116 million between periods.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2021 was $11.2 billion, compared with $4.8 billion in 2020. Excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations in the first six months of 2021 was $12.2 billion, compared with $5.2 billion in 2020.

CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES

Capital and exploratory expenditures in the first six months of 2021 were $5.3 billion, compared with $7.7 billion in 2020. The amounts included $1.5 billion in 2021 and $2.3 billion in 2020 for the company’s share of expenditures by affiliates, which did not require cash outlays by the company. Expenditures for upstream represented 84 percent of the company-wide total in 2021.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions.

NOTICE

Chevron’s discussion of second quarter 2021 earnings with security analysts will take place on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PT. A webcast of the meeting will be available in a listen-only mode to individual investors, media, and other interested parties on Chevron’s website at www.chevron.com under the “Investors” section. Prepared remarks for today’s call, additional financial and operating information and other complementary materials will be available prior to the call at approximately 3:15 a.m. PT and located under “Events and Presentations” in the “Investors” section on the Chevron website.

As used in this news release, the term “Chevron” and such terms as “the company,” “the corporation,” “our,” “we,” “us” and “its” may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Please visit Chevron’s website and Investor Relations page at www.chevron.com and www.chevron.com/investors, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/chevron, Twitter: @Chevron, Facebook: www.facebook.com/chevron, and Instagram: www.instagram.com/chevron, where Chevron often discloses important information about the company, its business, and its results of operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - This news release includes adjusted earnings/(loss), which reflect earnings or losses excluding significant non-operational items including impairment charges, write-offs, severance costs, Noble Energy acquisition costs, gains on asset sales, unusual tax items, effects of pension settlements and curtailments, foreign currency effects and other special items. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company updated its calculation of adjusted earnings to exclude pension settlement costs. The Company recognizes settlement gains or losses when the cost of all settlements for a plan during a year is greater than the sum of its service and interest costs during the year. By adjusting earnings to exclude pension settlement costs, the Company believes it removes non-operational costs that would otherwise obscure its underlying operating results. Adjusted earnings/(loss) for 2020 were recast to conform with the current presentation. We believe it is useful for investors to consider this measure in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation is shown in Attachment 5.

This news release also includes free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash capital expenditures, and represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business. Free cash flow excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding working capital less cash capital expenditures and represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business excluding the timing impacts of working capital. The company believes these measures are useful to monitor the financial health of the company and its performance over time. A reconciliation of free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital are shown in Attachment 3.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron’s operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “advances,” “commits,” “drives,” “aims,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “believes,” “approaches,” “seeks,” “schedules,” “estimates,” “positions,” “pursues,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “budgets,” “outlook,” “trends,” “guidance,” “focus,” “on track,” “goals,” “objectives,” “strategies,” “opportunities,” “poised,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for our products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the company’s ability to realize anticipated cost savings, expenditure reductions and efficiencies associated with enterprise transformation initiatives; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the company’s suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas during the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability or failure of the company’s joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company’s operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company’s control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Noble Energy, Inc.; the company’s future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to pay future dividends; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company’s ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 18 through 23 of the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW

Attachment 1

(Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

 

 

 

Three Months

Ended June 30

 

Six Months

Ended June 30

REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other operating revenues

$

36,117

 

 

$

15,926

 

 

 

$

67,193

 

 

$

45,631

 

 

Income (loss) from equity affiliates

1,442

 

 

(2,515

)

 

 

2,353

 

 

(1,550

)

 

Other income (loss)

38

 

 

83

 

 

 

80

 

 

914

 

 

Total Revenues and Other Income

37,597

 

 

13,494

 

 

 

69,626

 

 

44,995

 

 

COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased crude oil and products

20,629

 

 

8,144

 

 

 

38,197

 

 

23,653

 

 

Operating expenses *

6,160

 

 

7,198

 

 

 

12,454

 

 

13,270

 

 

Exploration expenses

113

 

 

895

 

 

 

199

 

 

1,053

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4,522

 

 

6,717

 

 

 

8,808

 

 

11,005

 

 

Taxes other than on income

1,566

 

 

965

 

 

 

2,986

 

 

2,132

 

 

Interest and debt expense

185

 

 

172

 

 

 

383

 

 

334

 

 

Total Costs and Other Deductions

33,175

 

 

24,091

 

 

 

63,027

 

 

51,447

 

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense

4,422

 

 

(10,597

)

 

 

6,599

 

 

(6,452

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,328

 

 

(2,320

)

 

 

2,107

 

 

(1,756

)

 

Net Income (Loss)

3,094

 

 

(8,277

)

 

 

4,492

 

 

(4,696

)

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

12

 

 

(7

)

 

 

33

 

 

(25

)

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

CHEVRON CORPORATION

$

3,082

 

 

$

(8,270

)

 

 

$

4,459

 

 

$

(4,671

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER-SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Basic

$

1.61

 

 

$

(4.44

)

 

 

$

2.33

 

 

$

(2.51

)

 

- Diluted

$

1.60

 

 

$

(4.44

)

 

 

$

2.32

 

 

$

(2.51

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's)

 

 

 

 

- Basic

1,917,536

 

 

1,853,313

 

 

 

1,915,243

 

 

1,857,793

 

 

- Diluted

1,921,958

 

 

1,853,313

 

 

 

1,918,940

 

 

1,857,793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW

Attachment 2

(Millions of Dollars)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA

Three Months

Ended June 30

 

Six Months

Ended June 30

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

$

1,446

 

 

 

$

(2,066

)

 

 

$

2,387

 

 

 

$

(1,825

)

 

International

1,732

 

 

 

(4,023

)

 

 

3,141

 

 

 

(1,344

)

 

Total Upstream

3,178

 

 

 

(6,089

)

 

 

5,528

 

 

 

(3,169

)

 

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

776

 

 

 

(988

)

 

 

646

 

 

 

(538

)

 

International

63

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

198

 

 

 

631

 

 

Total Downstream

839

 

 

 

(1,010

)

 

 

844

 

 

 

93

 

 

All Other (1)

(935

)

 

 

(1,171

)

 

 

(1,913

)

 

 

(1,595

)

 

Total (2)

$

3,082

 

 

 

$

(8,270

)

 

 

$

4,459

 

 

 

$

(4,671

)

 

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary)

 

June 30,
2021

 

Dec 31,
2020

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

 

 

$

7,527

 

 

$

5,596

 

Marketable Securities

 

 

 

 

$

34

 

 

$

31

 

Total Assets

 

 

 

 

$

242,806

 

 

$

239,790

 

Total Debt

 

 

 

 

$

43,018

 

 

$

44,315

 

Total Chevron Corporation Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

$

133,182

 

 

$

131,688

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES(3)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

United States

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream

$

1,074

 

 

$

1,011

 

 

$

2,123

 

 

$

3,028

 

Downstream

264

 

 

178

 

 

506

 

 

454

 

Other

31

 

 

45

 

 

83

 

 

139

 

Total United States

1,369

 

 

1,234

 

 

2,712

 

 

3,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream

1,237

 

 

1,496

 

 

2,296

 

 

3,380

 

Downstream

174

 

 

573

 

 

272

 

 

721

 

Other

6

 

 

3

 

 

10

 

 

8

 

Total International

1,417

 

 

2,072

 

 

2,578

 

 

4,109

 

Worldwide

$

2,786

 

 

$

3,306

 

 

$

5,290

 

 

$

7,730

 

(1) Includes worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities, and technology companies.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1).

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Includes interest in affiliates:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

$

80

 

 

$

56

 

 

$

166

 

 

$

175

 

International

769

 

 

1,019

 

 

1,361

 

 

2,083

 

Total

$

849

 

 

$

1,075

 

 

$

1,527

 

 

$

2,258

 

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW

Attachment 3

(Billions of Dollars)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net Income (Loss)

$

3.1

 

 

$

4.5

 

 

 

$

(4.7

)

 

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

4.5

 

 

8.8

 

 

 

11.0

 

 

Distributions more (less) than income from equity affiliates

(0.9

)

 

(1.4

)

 

 

2.3

 

 

Loss (gain) on asset retirements and sales

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(0.6

)

 

Net foreign currency effects

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax provision

0.1

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

(2.5

)

 

Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital

(0.1

)

 

(1.0

)

 

 

(0.4

)

 

Other operating activity

0.3

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

7.0

 

 

$

11.2

 

 

 

$

4.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(1.8

)

 

(3.5

)

 

 

(5.2

)

 

Proceeds and deposits related to asset sales and returns of investment

0.2

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

Other investing activity(2)

 

 

 

 

 

(1.1

)

 

Net Cash Used for Investing Activities

$

(1.6

)

 

$

(3.1

)

 

 

$

(4.4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in debt

(2.5

)

 

(1.3

)

 

 

7.0

 

 

Cash dividends — common stock

(2.6

)

 

(5.0

)

 

 

(4.8

)

 

Net sales (purchases) of treasury shares

0.1

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

(1.6

)

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities

$

(4.9

)

 

$

(6.0

)

 

 

$

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(0.1

)

 

NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

$

0.4

 

 

$

2.0

 

 

 

$

0.9

 

 

(1) Totals may not match sum of parts due to presentation in billions.

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Primarily borrowings of loans by equity affiliates.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

7.0

 

 

$

11.2

 

 

 

$

4.8

 

 

Less: Capital expenditures

1.8

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

5.2

 

 

Free Cash Flow

$

5.2

 

 

$

7.7

 

 

 

$

(0.4

)

 

Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital

(0.1

)

 

(1.0

)

 

 

(0.4

)

 

Free Cash Flow Excluding Working Capital

$

5.3

 

 

$

8.7

 

 

 

$

 

 

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW

Attachment 4

(unaudited)

 

 

OPERATING STATISTICS (1)

Three Months
Ended June 30

 

Six Months
Ended June 30

NET LIQUIDS PRODUCTION (MB/D): (2)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

United States

857

 

 

747

 

 

829

 

 

775

 

International

990

 

 

1,077

 

 

1,008

 

 

1,120

 

Worldwide

1,847

 

 

1,824

 

 

1,837

 

 

1,895

 

NET NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION (MMCF/D): (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

1,678

 

 

1,462

 

 

1,660

 

 

1,513

 

International

5,993

 

 

5,524

 

 

6,060

 

 

5,787

 

Worldwide

7,671

 

 

6,986

 

 

7,720

 

 

7,300

 

TOTAL NET OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION (MB/D): (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

1,136

 

 

991

 

 

1,106

 

 

1,027

 

International

1,990

 

 

1,997

 

 

2,018

 

 

2,084

 

Worldwide

3,126

 

 

2,988

 

 

3,124

 

 

3,111

 

SALES OF NATURAL GAS (MMCF/D):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

3,776

 

 

3,863

 

 

3,843

 

 

4,113

 

International

4,756

 

 

5,430

 

 

5,092

 

 

5,828

 

Worldwide

8,532

 

 

9,293

 

 

8,935

 

 

9,941

 

SALES OF NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (MB/D):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

215

 

 

219

 

 

207

 

 

227

 

International

180

 

 

104

 

 

166

 

 

122

 

Worldwide

395

 

 

323

 

 

373

 

 

349

 

SALES OF REFINED PRODUCTS (MB/D):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

1,159

 

 

827

 

 

1,105

 

 

993

 

International (5)

1,282

 

 

1,104

 

 

1,274

 

 

1,188

 

Worldwide

2,441

 

 

1,931

 

 

2,379

 

 

2,181

 

REFINERY INPUT (MB/D):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

956

 

 

581

 

 

918

 

 

773

 

International

580

 

 

589

 

 

559

 

 

612

 

Worldwide

1,536

 

 

1,170

 

 

1,477

 

 

1,385

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes interest in affiliates.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Includes net production of synthetic oil:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada

54

 

 

63

 

 

57

 

 

60

 

(3) Includes natural gas consumed in operations (MMCF/D):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

45

 

 

49

 

 

45

 

 

48

 

International

525

 

 

572

 

 

541

 

 

590

 

(4) Oil-equivalent production is the sum of net liquids production, net natural gas production and synthetic production. The oil-equivalent gas conversion ratio is 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas = 1 barrel of crude oil.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5) Includes share of affiliate sales (MB/D):

342

 

 

351

 

 

341

 

 

353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW

Attachment 5

(Millions of Dollars)

(unaudited)

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020 1

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020 1

REPORTED EARNINGS

Pre-
Tax

Income
Tax

After-
Tax

Pre-
Tax

Income
Tax

After-
Tax

Pre-
Tax

Income
Tax

After-
Tax

Pre-
Tax

Income
Tax

After-
Tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Upstream

 

 

$

1,446

 

 

 

$

(2,066

)

 

 

$

2,387

 

 

 

$

(1,825

)

Int'l Upstream

 

 

 

1,732

 

 

 

 

(4,023

)

 

 

 

3,141

 

 

 

 

(1,344

)

U.S. Downstream

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

 

(988

)

 

 

 

646

 

 

 

 

(538

)

Int'l Downstream

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

631

 

All Other

 

 

 

(935

)

 

 

 

(1,171

)

 

 

 

(1,913

)

 

 

 

(1,595

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron

 

 

$

3,082

 

 

 

$

(8,270

)

 

 

$

4,459

 

 

 

$

(4,671

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SPECIAL ITEMS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairments & write-offs

$

 

$

$

 

$

(1,575

)

$

385

$

(1,190

)

$

 

$

$

 

$

(1,575

)

$

385

$

(1,190

)

Severance accruals

 

 

 

 

 

 

(157

)

 

37

 

(120

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(157

)

 

37

 

(120

)

Remediation charge

 

(158

)

 

38

 

(120

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(158

)

 

38

 

(120

)

 

 

 

 

 

Int'l Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset sale gains

 

 

 

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

550

 

Impairments & write-offs

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,106

)

 

516

 

(3,590

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,106

)

 

516

 

(3,590

)

Severance accruals

 

 

 

 

 

 

(374

)

 

84

 

(290

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(374

)

 

84

 

(290

)

Tax Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

380

 

380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

820

 

820

 

U.S. Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal reserves

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(140

)

 

30

 

(110

)

 

 

 

 

 

Severance accruals

 

 

 

 

 

 

(109

)

 

29

 

(80

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(109

)

 

29

 

(80

)

Int'l Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance accruals

 

 

 

 

 

 

(79

)

 

19

 

(60

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(79

)

 

19

 

(60

)

All Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension settlement costs

 

(151

)

 

36

 

(115

)

 

(60

)

 

14

 

(46

)

 

(468

)

 

112

 

(356

)

 

(120

)

 

28

 

(92

)

Severance accruals

 

 

 

 

 

 

(295

)

 

65

 

(230

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(295

)

 

65

 

(230

)

Total Special Items

$

(309

)

$

74

$

(235

)

$

(6,445

)

$

1,529

$

(4,916

)

$

(766

)

$

180

$

(586

)

$

(6,265

)

$

1,983

$

(4,282

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Int'l Upstream

 

 

$

78

 

 

 

$

(262

)

 

 

$

26

 

 

 

$

206

 

Int'l Downstream

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

(23

)

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

37

 

All Other

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

 

(152

)

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

 

(166

)

Total Foreign Currency Effects

 

 

$

43

 

 

 

$

(437

)

 

 

$

41

 

 

 

$

77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Upstream

 

 

$

1,566

 

 

 

$

(756

)

 

 

$

2,507

 

 

 

$

(515

)

Int'l Upstream

 

 

 

1,654

 

 

 

 

(571

)

 

 

 

3,115

 

 

 

 

960

 

U.S. Downstream

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

 

(908

)

 

 

 

756

 

 

 

 

(458

)

Int'l Downstream

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

654

 

All Other

 

 

 

(784

)

 

 

 

(743

)

 

 

 

(1,512

)

 

 

 

(1,107

)

Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss)

 

 

$

3,274

 

 

 

$

(2,917

)

 

 

$

5,004

 

 

 

$

(466

)

Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share

 

 

$

1.71

 

 

 

$

(1.56

)

 

 

$

2.61

 

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Amounts recast to conform with the current presentation of excluding pension settlement costs. For additional information, please refer to the discussion under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release.

2 Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) is defined as Net Income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation excluding special items and foreign currency effects.

 

