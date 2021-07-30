Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We reported another strong quarter with Distributable Earnings per share up 16% versus the same period a year ago,” said Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. “With our broad market coverage and increased capital base, we are in a strong position to invest given our growing pipeline of attractive opportunities. During the second quarter, we closed $311 million of commitments and, subsequent to the end of the quarter, another $254 million of commitments in July.”

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:ACRE), a specialty finance company engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate assets, reported generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income of $17.6 million or $0.43 per diluted common share and Distributable Earnings (1) of $15.1 million or $0.37 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021.

“Our senior-oriented portfolio continues to perform well with recovering real estate market fundamentals leading to a corresponding lift in our weighted average portfolio risk rating,” said Tae-Sik Yoon, Chief Financial Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. “In addition, as we continue to see further reductions in our CECL reserve due to improvements in our overall loan performance and market environment outlook, combined with the accretive impact of our recent common share offering, our book value per share has now increased for the fourth consecutive quarter.”

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, the non-GAAP financial measure of Core Earnings was renamed to Distributable Earnings. Refer to Schedule I for the definition and reconciliation of Distributable Earnings.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On May 4, 2021, the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter 2021 dividend and supplemental cash dividend were paid on July 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021. On July 30, 2021, the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per common share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter 2021 dividend and supplemental cash dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company issued a presentation of its second quarter 2021 results, which can be viewed at www.arescre.com on the Investor Resources section of our home page under Events and Presentations. The presentation is titled “Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation.” The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2021.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, the Company invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.

ABOUT ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein or on the webcast / conference call may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the returns on current and future investments, rates of repayments and prepayments on the Company’s mortgage loans, availability of investment opportunities, the Company’s ability to originate additional investments and completion of pending investments, the availability of capital, the availability and cost of financing, market trends and conditions in the Company’s industry and the general economy, the level of lending and borrowing spreads and interest rates, commercial real estate loan volumes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on the U.S. and global economy, the Company’s ability to pay future dividends at historical levels or at all, and the risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 18, 2021 and the risk factors described in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021. Any forward-looking statement, including any contained herein, speaks only as of the time of this press release and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call. Projections and forward-looking statements are based on management’s good faith and reasonable assumptions, including the assumptions described herein.

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,671 $ 74,776 Loans held for investment ($1,118,269 and $550,590 related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 2,032,408 1,815,219 Current expected credit loss reserve (16,893) (23,604) Loans held for investment, net of current expected credit loss reserve 2,015,515 1,791,615 Real estate owned, net 36,860 37,283 Other assets ($2,467 and $1,079 of interest receivable related to consolidated VIEs, respectively; $105,990 and $6,410 of other receivables related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 128,789 25,823 Total assets $ 2,256,835 $ 1,929,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Secured funding agreements $ 404,205 $ 755,552 Notes payable 43,976 61,837 Secured term loan 60,000 110,000 Collateralized loan obligation securitization debt (consolidated VIEs) 979,777 443,871 Secured borrowings 59,902 59,790 Due to affiliate 3,731 3,150 Dividends payable 16,528 11,124 Other liabilities ($599 and $391 of interest payable related to consolidated VIEs, respectively) 9,679 11,158 Total liabilities 1,577,798 1,456,482 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 47,001,121 and 33,442,332 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 464 329 Additional paid-in capital 700,994 497,803 Accumulated other comprehensive income 117 — Accumulated earnings (deficit) (22,538) (25,117) Total stockholders' equity 679,037 473,015 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,256,835 $ 1,929,497

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Interest income $ 30,859 $ 29,835 $ 61,564 $ 61,283 Interest expense (11,092) (13,042) (23,231) (28,576) Net interest margin 19,767 16,793 38,333 32,707 Revenue from real estate owned 3,764 1,189 6,421 6,409 Total revenue 23,531 17,982 44,754 39,116 Expenses: Management and incentive fees to affiliate 2,951 2,152 5,518 3,924 Professional fees 615 660 1,400 1,563 General and administrative expenses 1,195 959 2,351 1,827 General and administrative expenses reimbursed to affiliate 788 1,038 1,540 2,089 Expenses from real estate owned 3,842 3,254 7,120 9,930 Total expenses 9,391 8,063 17,929 19,333 Provision for current expected credit losses (3,883) (4,007) (7,123) 23,111 Unrealized losses on loans held for sale — 3,998 — 3,998 Income (loss) before income taxes 18,023 9,928 33,948 (7,326) Income tax expense, including excise tax 408 160 593 169 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 17,615 $ 9,768 $ 33,355 $ (7,495) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.29 $ 0.88 $ (0.23) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.29 $ 0.88 $ (0.23) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 41,009,175 33,316,933 37,731,317 32,607,442 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 41,294,597 33,539,580 38,025,933 32,607,442 Dividends declared per share of common stock(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.70 $ 0.66

(1) There is no assurance dividends will continue at these levels or at all.

SCHEDULE I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, the non-GAAP financial measure of Core Earnings was renamed to Distributable Earnings to more appropriately reflect the principal purpose of the measure. Distributable Earnings helps the Company evaluate its financial performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that it believes are not necessarily indicative of its current loan origination portfolio and operations. To maintain the Company’s REIT status, the Company is generally required to annually distribute to its stockholders substantially all of its taxable income. The Company believes the disclosure of Distributable Earnings provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's ability to pay dividends, which is one of the principal reasons investors invest in the Company. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Distributable Earnings is defined as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fees the Company pays to its Manager (Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC), depreciation and amortization (to the extent that any of the Company’s target investments are structured as debt and the Company forecloses on any properties underlying such debt), any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income (loss), one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash charges after discussions between the Company’s manager and the Company’s independent directors and after approval by a majority of the Company’s independent directors. Loan balances that are deemed to be uncollectible are written off as a realized loss and are included in Distributable Earnings. Distributable Earnings is aligned with the calculation of “Core Earnings,” which is defined in the Management Agreement and is used to calculate the incentive fees the Company pays to its Manager.

Reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Distributable Earnings is set forth in the table below for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands):

For the three months

ended June 30, 2021 For the twelve months

ended June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 17,615 $ 62,689 Stock-based compensation 497 1,767 Incentive fees to affiliate 693 1,884 Depreciation of real estate owned 225 897 Provision for current expected credit losses (3,883) (10,048) Change in unrealized losses on loans held for sale — (3,998) Distributable Earnings $ 15,147 $ 53,191 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.43 $ 1.76 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.05 Incentive fees to affiliate 0.02 0.05 Depreciation of real estate owned 0.01 0.03 Provision for current expected credit losses (0.09) (0.28) Change in unrealized losses on loans held for sale — (0.11) Basic Distributable Earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 1.50 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.43 $ 1.75 Stock-based compensation 0.01 0.05 Incentive fees to affiliate 0.02 0.05 Depreciation of real estate owned 0.01 0.03 Provision for current expected credit losses (0.09) (0.28) Change in unrealized losses on loans held for sale — (0.11) Diluted Distributable Earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 1.49

