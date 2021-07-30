High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, today announced that as per the recently disclosed listing of holdings available on its website, the Company’s shares have now been included in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX: HMMJ).

“We are very pleased to have our shares included in the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “This is yet more recognition of High Tide’s continued execution which has now resulted in another high profile institution acquiring our shares since we listed them on the Nasdaq. This inclusion represents the second new ETF listing for High Tide since our shares began trading on the Nasdaq two months ago,” added Mr. Raj Grover.