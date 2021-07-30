High Tide Announces Addition to the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX HMMJ) and Results of Annual General Meeting
High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, today announced that as per the recently disclosed listing of holdings available on its website, the Company’s shares have now been included in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX: HMMJ).
“We are very pleased to have our shares included in the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “This is yet more recognition of High Tide’s continued execution which has now resulted in another high profile institution acquiring our shares since we listed them on the Nasdaq. This inclusion represents the second new ETF listing for High Tide since our shares began trading on the Nasdaq two months ago,” added Mr. Raj Grover.
Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
The Company also released voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on Thursday, July 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”). All nominees included in its Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated June 14, 2021 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors of High Tide.
The results of the votes were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For:
|
Votes Withheld:
|
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Harkirat (“Raj”) Grover
|
6,700,845
|
99.92
|
5,474
|
0.08
|
Nitin Kaushal
|
6,701,438
|
99.93
|
4,906
|
0.07
|
Arthur Kwan
|
6,690,168
|
99.76
|
16,176
|
0.24
|
Christian Sinclair
|
6,702,172
|
99.94
