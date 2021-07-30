Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.07.2021, 12:00 | 26 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 12:00 | ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 30 JULY 2021 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula

____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Koivula Heikki

Position: Other senior manager

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Enento Group Plc

LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210730100230_12

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-07-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details

(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 39.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 79 Unit price: 39 EUR

(3): Volume: 101 Unit price: 39 EUR

(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 39.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 39 EUR

(6): Volume: 190 Unit price: 39 EUR

(7): Volume: 291 Unit price: 39 EUR

(8): Volume: 362 Unit price: 39 EUR

(9): Volume: 370 Unit price: 39 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,285 Unit price: 39 EUR

(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 742 Unit price: 38.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 38.3 EUR

(14): Volume: 14 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(15): Volume: 23 Unit price: 38.4 EUR

(16): Volume: 29 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(17): Volume: 32 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(18): Volume: 120 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(19): Volume: 153 Unit price: 38.2 EUR

(20): Volume: 175 Unit price: 38.4 EUR

(21): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(22): Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(23): Volume: 21 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(25): Volume: 21 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(26): Volume: 2 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(27): Volume: 38 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(28): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(29): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(30): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(31): Volume: 120 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(32): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(33): Volume: 185 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(34): Volume: 80 Unit price: 37.6 EUR

(35): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(36): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(37): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(38): Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(39): Volume: 93 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(40): Volume: 95 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(41): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(42): Volume: 26 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(43): Volume: 84 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(44): Volume: 86 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(45): Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(46): Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(47): Volume: 290 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

(49): Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.5 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





