checkAd

Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 30 JULY 2021 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koivula Heikki
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Enento Group Plc
LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210730100230_12
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000123195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 39.2 EUR
(2): Volume: 79 Unit price: 39 EUR
(3): Volume: 101 Unit price: 39 EUR
(4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 39.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 39 EUR
(6): Volume: 190 Unit price: 39 EUR
(7): Volume: 291 Unit price: 39 EUR
(8): Volume: 362 Unit price: 39 EUR
(9): Volume: 370 Unit price: 39 EUR
(10): Volume: 1,285 Unit price: 39 EUR
(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 742 Unit price: 38.8 EUR
(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 38.3 EUR
(14): Volume: 14 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(15): Volume: 23 Unit price: 38.4 EUR
(16): Volume: 29 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(17): Volume: 32 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(18): Volume: 120 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(19): Volume: 153 Unit price: 38.2 EUR
(20): Volume: 175 Unit price: 38.4 EUR
(21): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(22): Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(23): Volume: 21 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(25): Volume: 21 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(26): Volume: 2 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(27): Volume: 38 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(28): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(29): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(30): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(31): Volume: 120 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(32): Volume: 100 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(33): Volume: 185 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(34): Volume: 80 Unit price: 37.6 EUR
(35): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(36): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(37): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(38): Volume: 20 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(39): Volume: 93 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(40): Volume: 95 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(41): Volume: 200 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(42): Volume: 26 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(43): Volume: 84 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(44): Volume: 86 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(45): Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(46): Volume: 105 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(47): Volume: 290 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.5 EUR
(49): Volume: 33 Unit price: 37.5 EUR

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 30 JULY 2021 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST Enento Group Plc - Managers' transactions - Koivula____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirementName: Koivula HeikkiPosition: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Comstock Forms Joint Venture With Lakeview Energy
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board