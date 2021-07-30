checkAd

NHOA The Piedmont Region to Be the Starting Point of the Atlante Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 12:15  |  18   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Following its official unveiling last Friday by NHOA (Paris:NHOA), the Atlante Project has immediately become a headliner. Indeed, the Piedmont Region will be the starting point in Italy in the construction of the new fastcharging network for electric vehicles in Southern Europe.

Initial exploratory assessments are already underway, with the Piedmont Region Department of Education, Employment, Vocational Training and Right to University Study due to evaluate the feasibility of collaboration on this innovative project, which provides for the development of the first fastcharging network 100% vehicle-to-grid integrated (VGI) enabled by renewables and storage.

The Atlante Project responds to the provisions of the Fit for 55 package – adopted by the European Commission in mid-July. Its aims include achieving 100% zero-emissions cars registered as of 2035 and installing charging and fuelling points at regular intervals on major highways: every 60 kilometres for electric charging and every 150 kilometres for hydrogen refuelling.

As explained at the Press Conference, held on 23 July, by Carlalberto Guglielminotti (CEO, NHOA Group) and Roberto Di Stefano (CEO, Free2Move eSolutions), the project will be initially developed in Southern Europe, as an open network, and at the same time, the preferred fastcharging network of Stellantis and its customers.

NHOA will develop and invest in the Atlante project as owner and operator, while Free2Move eSolutions will act as turn-key technology provider.

"Being the starting point of the Atlante project for Italy is an excellent news for our Region which fills us with pride, also due to the fact that this project comes from what once was a Turin start-up - declared the President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the Councilor for Labor Elena Chiorino -. It is essential to be ready and we are, because there will be no long-lasting restart for the economic system, without a shared vision between business and politics. A certainty from which our policies supporting the employment arise, integrated with a training offer in line with the new skills required by the market and virtuous forms of collaboration such as this one. In a time marked by a strong push towards green and technology transition, institutions must take an active part. We, the Piedmont Region, are glad to be part of this project which defines an important path for employment, technological innovation, research and development”.

“The aim of the Atlante project is to develop a large fastcharging network in Europe, but also to integrate storage systems and a technology that could stabilise national electrical grids, boosting the integration of renewables and the role of Italy as leader of the energy transition”, explained Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group. “We are proud to start from the Piedmont Region to bring innovation and sustainability to the place where it all began for us in 2005 – as a spin-off of the Politecnico di Torino”.

“Fastcharging installations in Southern Europe”, stated Roberto Di Stefano, CEO of Free2Move eSolutions, “are a great growth opportunity as almost all of the 'on-the-go' fastcharging network has yet to be deployed and that represents a great chance for development, especially in a region as central for Europe as Piedmont”.

* * *

NHOA
 NHOA (formerly Engie EPS) develops technologies enabling the global transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.
Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.
For further information, visit www.nhoa.energy

follow us on LinkedIn
follow us on Instagram

Free2Move & Free2Move e-Solutions
 Free2Move is a global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2Move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility and facilitate the transition to e-mobility.
Free2Move eSolutions is a joint venture between Stellantis and NHOA (formerly Engie EPS), aiming to become a leader in the design, development, manufacturing and distribution of electric mobility products. In a spirit of innovation and as a pioneer, the company will guide the transition to new forms of electric mobility, to contribute to the depletion in CO2 emissions
Visit us on our websites: www.free2move.com, www.esolutions.free2move.com/

follow us on LinkedIn

NHOA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NHOA The Piedmont Region to Be the Starting Point of the Atlante Project Regulatory News: Following its official unveiling last Friday by NHOA (Paris:NHOA), the Atlante Project has immediately become a headliner. Indeed, the Piedmont Region will be the starting point in Italy in the construction of the new fastcharging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to August 19, 2021
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Press Release Dated 26 July 2021 Relating to the Filing of a Draft Response Document (Projet De Note En Réponse) Prepared by the Company NHOA S.A. (Formerly Known As ENGIE EPS)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21NHOA: Erstes Schnellladenetz für Elektrofahrzeuge mit erneuerbaren Energien, Energiespeichern und 100 % Netzintegration
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Masterplan10x und Strategische Ziele von NHOA: 230 Millionen Euro neue Finanzmittel geplant
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21NHOA: First EV Fastcharging Network Enabled by Renewables, Energy Storage and 100% Grid Integrated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21NHOA Masterplan10x and Strategic Ambitions €230 Million New Financial Resources Contemplated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Completion of the TCC Acquisition - Engie EPS Becomes NHOA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Engie EPS: Voting Results of the Mixed General Meeting Held on 25 June 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten