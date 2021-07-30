Ferroglobe Announces Occurence of “Transaction Effective Date” Under Lock-Up Agreement Dated March 27, 2021 and Completion of Refinancing Transactions

LONDON, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (the “Parent” or “Ferroglobe”), Ferroglobe Finance Company, PLC (the “UK Issuer”) and Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“Globe” and, together with the UK Issuer, the “Issuers”) today announce the occurrence of the “Transaction Effective Date” under the lock-up agreement dated March 27, 2021 (the “Lock-Up Agreement”) between the Parent and certain financial stakeholders. The Transaction Effective Date marks the completion of the financing proposal detailed in the Parent’s releases on February 1, 2021 and March 28, 2021.



As part of the transaction: