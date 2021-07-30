Ferroglobe Announces Occurence of “Transaction Effective Date” Under Lock-Up Agreement Dated March 27, 2021 and Completion of Refinancing Transactions
LONDON, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (the “Parent” or “Ferroglobe”), Ferroglobe Finance Company, PLC (the “UK Issuer”) and Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“Globe” and, together
with the UK Issuer, the “Issuers”) today announce the occurrence of the “Transaction Effective Date” under the lock-up agreement dated March 27, 2021 (the “Lock-Up Agreement”) between the Parent
and certain financial stakeholders. The Transaction Effective Date marks the completion of the financing proposal detailed in the Parent’s releases on February 1, 2021 and March 28, 2021.
As part of the transaction:
- the Parent has received $40 million in aggregate gross proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares to Rubric Capital Management LP on behalf of certain managed or sub-managed funds and accounts and Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U., as detailed in the Parent’s release on June 18, 2021;
- the Issuers have completed the exchange of 98.588% of the 9⅜% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Old Notes”) issued by the Parent and Globe for a total consideration per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes comprising (i) $1,000 aggregate principal amount of new 9⅜% senior secured notes due 2025 to be issued by the Issuers (the “New Notes”) plus (ii) a cash fee, which the Parent will, at the direction of the qualifying noteholders (which direction shall be deemed to be given by such qualifying noteholders exchanging their Old Notes for the New Notes), apply as cash consideration for a subscription of new ordinary shares of the Parent, as detailed in the Parent’s releases on June 23 and 29 and July 8 and 22, 2021; and
- the UK Issuer has issued $60 million in aggregate proceeds of new 9% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Super Senior Notes”), as detailed in the
Parent’s releases on May 13, June 23 and 29 and July 8 and 22, 2021.
Javier López Madrid, the Executive Chairman of Ferroglobe, commented: “We are excited to announce the successful completion of this comprehensive financing. The overall process with several critical financing components was complex, and I thank our Board of Directors, the management team, our financing partners and advisors for the tremendous effort in getting it done.” Mr. López Madrid added: “The financing has de-risked our balance sheet and positioned the company for continued success in its transformation, which is accelerating in momentum.”
0 Kommentare