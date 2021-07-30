checkAd

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., today announced preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Booz Allen’s press release is available at:
www.boozallen.com/media
investors.boozallen.com

Booz Allen’s earnings presentation is available at:
investors.boozallen.com

Booz Allen Hamilton will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 30, 2021, to discuss the financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141, International: (253) 237-1151; using the passcode 9367017. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on July 30, 2021 and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton
 For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 28,600 people globally as of June 30, 2021 and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

BAHPR-FI

Wertpapier


