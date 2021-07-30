The decision of the Bank of Lithuania to postpone decisions approval of circulars of tender offers submitted by UAB “Verslo dizainas”
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.07.2021, 12:44 | 18 | 0 |
On July 30, 2021 AB Linas received a notification from its shareholder UAB Verslo dizainas about the decision of the Bank of Lithuania to postpone decisions approval of circulars of tender offers submitted by UAB “Verslo dizainas”.
As the Bank of Lithuania asked we are publishing decision, which is added as attachment.
AB “Linas” chief of finance
Egidijus Mikeliūnas
+370 45 506100
Attachment
