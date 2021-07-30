TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3162 Canadian per share on the issued and
outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2021.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
July 29, 2021
