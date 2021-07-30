Colgate Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):

  • Net sales increased 9.5%, Organic sales* increased 5.0%
  • On a GAAP basis, EPS grew 12% to $0.83; On a Base Business basis, EPS* grew 8% to $0.80
  • GAAP Gross profit margin and Base Business Gross profit margin* decreased 80 basis points to 60.0%
  • Net cash provided by operations was $1,225 million for the first six months of 2021
  • Colgate’s leadership in toothpaste continued with its global market share at 39.3% year to date
  • Colgate’s leadership in manual toothbrushes continued with its global market share at 30.8% year to date
  • The Company updated its financial guidance for full year 2021

Second Quarter Total Company Results (GAAP)

($ in millions except per share amounts)

2021

2020

Change

Net Sales

$4,260

$3,897

+9.5%

EPS (diluted)

$0.83

$0.74

+12%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter Total Company Results (Base Business - Non-GAAP)*

($ in millions except per share amounts)

2021

2020

Change

Organic Sales Growth

 

 

+5.0%

Base Business EPS (diluted)

$0.80

$0.74

+8%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” and “Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today reported results for second quarter 2021. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the second quarter results, “We are pleased that our strong growth momentum continued in the second quarter, even as we operated in an environment marked by significant volatility. Net sales increased 9.5% and organic sales grew 5.0% driven by both volume growth and higher pricing. This is our tenth consecutive quarter delivering organic sales growth either in or above our targeted range of 3% to 5%.

“Despite significant raw material and logistics cost headwinds, we delivered another quarter of increased operating profit, net income and earnings per share on a Base Business basis. We expect the difficult cost environment to continue in the back half of the year and we remain sharply focused on our funding the growth and revenue growth management initiatives.

“As we look around the world, there is still much uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, including volatility in consumer demand and currencies and supply chain disruptions. In the face of these challenges, Colgate people everywhere remain committed to achieving our business goals by driving premium innovation, executing with agility and leveraging digital in all areas of our business. I am confident that our investment choices and growth strategies will help us manage through this difficult time.”

Full Year 2021 Guidance

Based on current spot rates:

  • The Company still expects net sales to be up 4% to 7% including a low-single-digit benefit from foreign exchange.
  • The Company still expects organic sales to be up within its long-term targeted range of 3% to 5%.
  • On a GAAP basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and earnings-per-share growth at the lower end of its low to mid-single-digit range.
  • On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and earnings-per-share growth at the lower end of its mid to high-single-digit range.

Divisional Performance

The following are comments about divisional performance for second quarter 2021 versus the year ago period. See attached "Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 5 - Segment Information" for additional information on net sales and operating profit by division.

Second Quarter Sales Growth By Division

(% change 2Q 2021 vs. 2Q 2020)

 

 

 

 

Net

Sales

Organic

Sales*

As Reported

Volume

Organic Volume

Pricing

FX

North America

-4.0%

-4.5%

-8.5%

-8.5%

+4.0%

+0.5%

Latin America

+12.5%

+8.5%

+2.5%

+2.5%

+6.0%

+4.0%

Europe

+15.0%

+5.0%

+7.0%

+7.0%

-2.0%

+10.0%

Asia Pacific

+7.5%

+1.0%

+3.5%

+3.5%

-2.5%

+6.5%

Africa/Eurasia

+15.5%

+13.0%

+9.5%

+9.5%

+3.5%

+2.5%

Hill's

+18.0%

+15.0%

+10.5%

+10.5%

+4.5%

+3.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

+9.5%

+5.0%

+2.5%

+2.5%

+2.5%

+4.5%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Second Quarter Operating Profit By Division

($ in millions)

 

 

2Q 2021

% Change vs

2Q 2020

% to Net

Sales

Change in basis

points vs 2Q 2020

% to Net Sales

North America

$200

-21%

21.9%

-490

Latin America

$254

11%

28.0%

-40

Europe

$166

5%

23.4%

-220

Asia Pacific

$200

14%

29.7%

+150

Africa/Eurasia

$55

-2%

20.8%

-370

Hill's

$212

11%

26.7%

-170

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company, As Reported

$996

5%

23.4%

-90

Total Company, Base Business*

$970

3%

22.8%

-150

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

North America (21% of Company Sales)

  • The organic sales decline was largely driven by the United States. Within the United States, organic sales declines in personal care and home care were partially offset by organic sales growth in oral care.
  • In the United States, Colgate's share of the toothpaste market is 34.2% year to date and its share of the manual toothbrush market is 39.3% year to date.
  • The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs, higher overhead expenses, largely driven by higher logistics costs, and increased advertising investment, partially offset by cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and higher pricing.

Latin America (21% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina was partially offset by an organic sales decline in Colombia.
  • The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and higher overhead expenses, primarily driven by higher logistics costs, partially offset by cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives, higher pricing and decreased advertising investment.

Europe (17% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth was led by the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and the Nordic region.
  • The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to higher raw and packaging material costs, increased advertising investment and lower pricing, partially offset by cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and lower overhead expenses.

Asia Pacific (16% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth in India and Thailand was partially offset by organic sales declines in the Greater China region.
  • The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives, decreased advertising investment and lower overhead expenses, partially offset by lower pricing and higher raw and packaging material costs, net of foreign exchange transaction benefits.

Africa/Eurasia (6% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth was led by Turkiye, Nigeria and Russia.
  • The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and increased advertising investment, partially offset by cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives, higher pricing and lower overhead expenses despite significant increases in logistics costs.

Hill's Pet Nutrition (19% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth was led by the United States, Latin America and Europe.
  • The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to higher raw and packaging material costs and increased advertising investment, partially offset by higher pricing and cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives.

Webcast Information

At 8:30 a.m. ET today, Colgate will host a conference call regarding second quarter results. To access this call as a webcast, please go to Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-E

Market Share Information

Management uses market share information as a key indicator to monitor business health and performance. References to market share in this press release are based on a combination of consumption and market share data provided by third-party vendors, primarily Nielsen, and internal estimates. All market share references represent the percentage of the dollar value of sales of our products, relative to all product sales in the category in the countries in which the Company competes and purchases data (excluding Venezuela from all periods).

Market share data is subject to limitations on the availability of up-to-date information. In particular, market share data is currently not generally available for certain retail channels, such as eCommerce and certain club retailers and discounters. The Company measures year-to-date market shares from January 1 of the relevant year through the most recent period for which market share data is available, which typically reflects a lag time of one or two months. The Company believes that the third-party vendors it uses to provide data are reliable, but it has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the data or any assumptions underlying the data. In certain limited circumstances, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the ability of our third-party vendors to provide the Company with reliable updated market share data. In addition, market share information reported by the Company may be different from market share information reported by other companies due to differences in category definitions, the use of data from different countries, internal estimates and other factors.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related webcast may contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases) that set forth anticipated results based on management’s current plans and assumptions. Such statements may relate, for example, to sales or volume growth, net selling price increases, organic sales growth, profit or profit margin growth, earnings per share levels, financial goals, the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of COVID-19, cost-reduction plans, tax rates, new product introductions, commercial investment levels, acquisitions, divestitures, share repurchases, or legal or tax proceedings, among other matters. These statements are made on the basis of the Company’s views and assumptions as of this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by the rules and regulations of the SEC. Moreover, the Company does not, nor does any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. The Company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. For more information about factors that could impact the Company’s business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, investors should refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company’s Investor Relations Department or on the Company’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides definitions and other information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and/or the related webcast, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:

  • Base Business: Base Business refers to non-GAAP measures of operating results that exclude certain items. Base Business operating results exclude, as applicable, a value-added tax matter in Brazil, acquisition-related costs and a benefit related to a reorganization of the ownership structure of certain foreign subsidiaries and a new operating structure implemented within one of the Company's divisions.
  • Organic sales growth: Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments.
  • Free cash flow before dividends: Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures.

This press release discusses Net sales growth (GAAP) and Organic sales growth (non-GAAP). Management believes the organic sales growth measure provides investors and analysts with useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s underlying sales trends by presenting sales growth excluding the external factor of foreign exchange as well as the impact from acquisitions and divestments. See “Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 versus 2020 included with this release for a comparison of Organic sales growth to Net sales growth in accordance with GAAP.

Worldwide Gross profit, Gross profit margin, Other (income) expense, net, Operating profit, Operating profit margin, Effective income tax rate, Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company and Diluted earnings per common share are disclosed on both an as reported (GAAP) and Base Business (non-GAAP) basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that, either by their nature or amount, management would not expect to occur as part of the Company’s normal business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for certain litigation and tax matters, gains and losses from certain acquisitions, divestitures and certain other unusual, non-recurring items. Investors and analysts use these financial measures in assessing the Company’s business performance, and management believes that presenting these financial measures on a non-GAAP basis provides them with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also enhance the ability to compare period-to-period financial results. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 included with this release for a reconciliation of these financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

The Company uses these financial measures internally in its budgeting process, to evaluate segment and overall operating performance and as factors in determining compensation. While the Company believes that these financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s underlying business performance and trends, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As management uses free cash flow before dividends to evaluate the Company’s ability to satisfy current and future obligations, pay dividends, fund future business opportunities and repurchase stock, the Company believes that it provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure. See “Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows” for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for a comparison of free cash flow before dividends to Net cash provided by operations as reported in accordance with GAAP.

(See attached tables for second quarter results.)

 

 

 

 

Table 1

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

4,260

 

 

$

3,897

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

1,704

 

 

1,528

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

2,556

 

 

2,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit margin

 

60.0

%

 

60.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

1,568

 

 

1,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(8

)

 

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

996

 

 

946

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit margin

 

23.4

%

 

24.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

Non-service related postretirement costs

 

18

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

25

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

953

 

 

891

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

212

 

 

216

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

22.2

%

 

24.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net income including noncontrolling interests

 

741

 

 

675

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

38

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

$

703

 

 

$

635

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.74

 

Diluted

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Income Statement Information

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

845.6

 

 

857.4

 

Diluted

 

849.4

 

 

858.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising

 

$

494

 

 

$

439

 

 

 

Table 2

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

2021

2020

 

 

 

Net sales

$

8,604

 

$

7,994

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

3,411

 

3,160

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

5,193

 

4,834

 

 

 

 

Gross profit margin

60.4

%

60.5

%

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,173

 

2,868

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

20

 

68

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

2,000

 

1,898

 

 

 

 

Operating profit margin

23.2

%

23.7

%

 

 

 

Non-service related postretirement costs

36

 

41

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

54

 

71

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

1,910

 

1,786

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

441

 

363

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

23.1

%

20.3

%

 

 

 

Net income including noncontrolling interests

1,469

 

1,423

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

85

 

73

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company

$

1,384

 

$

1,350

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

 

Basic(1)

$

1.63

 

$

1.58

 

Diluted(1)

$

1.63

 

$

1.57

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Income Statement Information

 

 

Average common shares outstanding

 

 

Basic

847.0

 

857.1

 

Diluted

850.4

 

858.6

 

 

 

 

Advertising

$

1,029

 

$

923

 

Note:
(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each quarter and any year-to-date period presented. As a result of changes in shares outstanding during the year and rounding, the sum of the quarters' earnings per share may not equal the earnings per share for any year-to-date period.

 

 

 

 

 

Table 3

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020

(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

937

 

 

$

888

 

 

$

997

 

Receivables, net

 

1,443

 

 

1,264

 

 

1,231

 

Inventories

 

1,700

 

 

1,673

 

 

1,524

 

Other current assets

 

572

 

 

513

 

 

460

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

3,665

 

 

3,716

 

 

3,483

 

Goodwill

 

3,753

 

 

3,824

 

 

3,628

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

2,787

 

 

2,894

 

 

2,787

 

Other assets

 

1,142

 

 

1,148

 

 

1,031

 

Total assets

 

$

15,999

 

 

$

15,920

 

 

$

15,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt

 

$

7,966

 

 

$

7,601

 

 

$

7,392

 

Other current liabilities

 

4,188

 

 

4,137

 

 

4,072

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

2,983

 

 

3,081

 

 

2,945

 

Total liabilities

 

15,137

 

 

14,819

 

 

14,409

 

Total Colgate-Palmolive Company shareholders’ equity

 

464

 

 

743

 

 

268

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

398

 

 

358

 

 

464

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

15,999

 

 

$

15,920

 

 

$

15,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Balance Sheet Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt less cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities(1)

 

$

6,959

 

 

$

6,676

 

 

$

6,370

 

Working capital % of sales

 

(3.2

)%

 

(4.4

)%

 

(5.5

)%

Note:

(1) Marketable securities of $70, $37 and $25 as of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, are included in Other current assets.

 

 

 

 

Table 4

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net income including noncontrolling interests

 

$

1,469

 

 

$

1,423

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

274

 

 

 

266

 

Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(35

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

58

 

 

 

32

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(147

)

Cash effects of changes in:

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

(188

)

 

 

121

 

Inventories

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(176

)

Accounts payable and other accruals

 

 

(254

)

 

 

347

 

Other non-current assets and liabilities

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(37

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operations

 

 

1,225

 

 

 

1,794

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(237

)

 

 

(159

)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(48

)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments

 

 

46

 

 

 

42

 

Payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(352

)

Other investing activities

 

 

(18

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(289

)

 

 

(517

)

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net

 

 

451

 

 

 

(493

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(796

)

 

 

(784

)

Purchases of treasury shares

 

 

(713

)

 

 

(228

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

151

 

 

 

353

 

Other financing activities

 

 

(2

)

 

 

11

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(884

)

 

 

(1,141

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(22

)

Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

49

 

 

 

114

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

 

888

 

 

 

883

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

937

 

 

$

997

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures)

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operations

 

$

1,225

 

 

$

1,794

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

 

(237

)

 

 

(159

)

Free cash flow before dividends

 

$

988

 

 

$

1,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

542

 

 

$

349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 5

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Segment Information

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oral, Personal and Home Care

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

912

 

 

$

949

 

 

$

1,835

 

 

$

1,878

 

Latin America

 

907

 

 

805

 

 

1,814

 

 

1,694

 

Europe

 

709

 

 

617

 

 

1,426

 

 

1,292

 

Asia Pacific

 

673

 

 

625

 

 

1,412

 

 

1,258

 

Africa/Eurasia

 

265

 

 

229

 

 

537

 

 

481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Oral, Personal and Home Care

 

3,466

 

 

3,225

 

 

7,024

 

 

6,603

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pet Nutrition

 

794

 

 

672

 

 

1,580

 

 

1,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Net Sales

 

$

4,260

 

 

$

3,897

 

 

$

8,604

 

 

$

7,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Operating Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oral, Personal and Home Care

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

200

 

 

$

254

 

 

$

402

 

 

$

512

 

Latin America

 

254

 

 

229

 

 

526

 

 

478

 

Europe

 

166

 

 

158

 

 

346

 

 

312

 

Asia Pacific

 

200

 

 

176

 

 

424

 

 

337

 

Africa/Eurasia

 

55

 

 

56

 

 

109

 

 

112

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Oral, Personal and Home Care

 

875

 

 

873

 

 

1,807

 

 

1,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pet Nutrition

 

212

 

 

191

 

 

427

 

 

393

 

Corporate(1)

 

(91

 

(118

 

(234

 

(246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Profit

 

$

996

 

 

$

946

 

 

$

2,000

 

 

$

1,898

 

Note:

(1) Corporate operations include costs related to stock options and restricted stock units, research and development costs, Corporate overhead costs and gains and losses on sales of non-core product lines and assets.

Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included a benefit related to a value-added tax matter in Brazil of $26. Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included charges for acquisition-related costs of $0 and $6, respectively.

Table 6

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs. 2020

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pricing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coupons

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer &

 

 

 

 

Change

 

Organic

 

As Reported

 

Organic

 

Trade

 

Foreign

Region

 

As Reported

 

Sales Change

 

Volume

 

Volume

 

Incentives

 

Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

 

9.5

%

 

5.0

%

 

2.5

%

 

2.5

%

 

2.5

%

 

4.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

(4.0

)%

 

(4.5

)%

 

(8.5

)%

 

(8.5

)%

 

4.0

%

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

12.5

%

 

8.5

%

 

2.5

%

 

2.5

%

 

6.0

%

 

4.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe

 

15.0

%

 

5.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

(2.0

)%

 

10.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

7.5

%

 

1.0

%

 

3.5

%

 

3.5

%

 

(2.5

)%

 

6.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Africa/Eurasia

 

15.5

%

 

13.0

%

 

9.5

%

 

9.5

%

 

3.5

%

 

2.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total CP Products

 

7.5

%

 

3.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

2.0

%

 

4.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hill’s

 

18.0

%

 

15.0

%

 

10.5

%

 

10.5

%

 

4.5

%

 

3.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emerging Markets(1)

 

11.5

%

 

7.0

%

 

4.0

%

 

4.0

%

 

3.0

%

 

4.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed Markets

 

7.5

%

 

3.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

2.0

%

 

4.5

%

Note:

(1) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 7

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pricing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coupons

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer &

 

 

 

 

Change

 

Organic

 

As Reported

 

Organic

 

Trade

 

Foreign

Region

 

As Reported

 

Sales Change

 

Volume

 

Volume

 

Incentives

 

Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company(1)

 

7.5

%

 

5.0

%

 

1.5

%

 

1.5

%

 

3.5

%

 

2.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America(1)

 

(2.5

)%

 

(3.5

)%

 

(7.5

)%

 

(8.0

)%

 

4.5

%

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

7.0

%

 

9.0

%

 

1.5

%

 

1.5

%

 

7.5

%

 

(2.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe

 

10.5

%

 

1.5

%

 

1.5

%

 

1.5

%

 

%

 

9.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

12.0

%

 

6.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

(1.0

)%

 

6.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Africa/Eurasia

 

12.0

%

 

13.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

7.0

%

 

6.0

%

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total CP Products(1)

 

6.5

%

 

4.0

%

 

0.5

%

 

0.5

%

 

3.5

%

 

2.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hill’s

 

13.5

%

 

10.5

%

 

6.5

%

 

6.5

%

 

4.0

%

 

3.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emerging Markets(2)

 

10.0

%

 

9.5

%

 

5.0

%

 

5.0

%

 

4.5

%

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed Markets(1)

 

6.0

%

 

1.5

%

 

(1.0

)%

 

(1.0

)%

 

2.5

%

 

4.5

%

Notes:

(1) The impact of the previously disclosed acquisition of the hello oral care business on as reported volume was 0.5% for North America and 0.0% for Total Company, Total CP Products and Developed Markets.

 

(2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 8

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (Income) Expense, Net

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

 

$

(8

)

 

$

28

 

 

 

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

 

$

18

 

 

$

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

 

$

996

 

 

$

946

 

 

 

5

%

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

 

 

(26

)

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit, non-GAAP

 

$

970

 

 

$

946

 

 

 

3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Operating profit margin, GAAP

 

 

23.4

%

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

(90

)

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

 

 

(0.6

)%

 

 

%

 

 

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

(150

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

Income Before

Income Taxes

 

Provision For

Income Taxes(1)

 

Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests

 

Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-Palmolive

Company

 

Effective Income

Tax Rate(2)

 

Diluted Earnings

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

953

 

 

$

212

 

 

$

741

 

 

$

703

 

 

 

22.2

%

 

$

0.83

 

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

 

(26

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

%

 

 

(0.03

)

Non-GAAP

$

927

 

 

$

206

 

 

$

721

 

 

$

683

 

 

 

22.2

%

 

$

0.80

 

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between “GAAP” and “non-GAAP” as a result of rounding.

 

Notes:

(1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.

 

(2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company’s effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

Table 9

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

Gross profit, GAAP

 

$

5,193

 

 

$

4,834

 

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

Gross profit, non-GAAP

 

$

5,193

 

 

$

4,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basis Point

Gross Profit Margin

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Gross profit margin, GAAP

 

 

60.4

%

 

 

60.5

%

 

 

(10

)

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

Gross profit margin, non-GAAP

 

 

60.4

%

 

 

60.5

%

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (Income) Expense, Net

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

 

$

20

 

 

$

68

 

 

 

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

 

$

46

 

 

$

66

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

 

$

2,000

 

 

$

1,898

 

 

 

5

%

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

 

 

(26

)

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Operating profit, non-GAAP

 

$

1,974

 

 

$

1,904

 

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Operating profit margin, GAAP

 

 

23.2

%

 

 

23.7

%

 

 

(50

)

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

 

 

(0.3

)%

 

 

%

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

 

 

22.9

%

 

 

23.8

%

 

 

(90

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 9

Continued

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

Income Before

Income Taxes

 

Provision For

Income Taxes(1)

 

Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests

 

Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-Palmolive

Company

 

Effective

Income

Tax Rate(2)

 

Diluted Earnings

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

1,910

 

 

$

441

 

 

$

1,469

 

 

$

1,384

 

 

 

23.1

%

 

$

1.63

 

Value-added tax matter in Brazil

 

(26

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

%

 

 

(0.03

)

Non-GAAP

$

1,884

 

 

$

435

 

 

$

1,449

 

 

$

1,364

 

 

 

23.1

%

 

$

1.60

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

Income Before

Income Taxes

 

Provision For

Income Taxes(1)

 

Net Income

Including

Noncontrolling

Interests

 

Net Income

Attributable To

Colgate-Palmolive

Company

 

Effective

Income

Tax Rate(2)

 

Diluted Earnings

Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

1,786

 

 

$

363

 

 

$

1,423

 

 

$

1,350

 

 

 

20.3

%

 

$

1.57

 

Subsidiary and operating structure initiatives

 

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

(0.08

)

Acquisition-related costs

 

6

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

$

1,792

 

 

$

436

 

 

$

1,356

 

 

$

1,283

 

 

 

24.3

%

 

$

1.49

 

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between “GAAP” and “non-GAAP” as a result of rounding.

 

Notes:

(1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.

 

(2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company’s effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

 

