Bowl America Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.60 per Share

Payment of the Special Dividend is Contingent Upon the Closing of the Pending Merger: Shareholders Must Continue to Hold Shares Through the Closing in Order to Receive Dividend PaymentALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Bowl America …

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Bowl America Incorporated (NYSE American:BWL-A) ('Bowl America' or the 'Company') today announced its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.60 per share on the Company's Class A and B Common Stock payable to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2021. The special dividend will be paid at or promptly after the effective time of the Company's pending merger with Bowlero Corp. and is contingent in all respects on the closing. Because the payment of the dividend is contingent on the closing of the merger, shareholders must continue to hold their shares of common stock through the closing of the merger in order to receive the special dividend. If the pending merger with Bowlero Corp. does not close, the special dividend will not be paid to stockholders.

Foto: Accesswire

About Bowl America

Bowl America operates 17 bowling centers and its Class A Common Stock trades on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol BWL-A. For more information, please visit www.bowlamericainc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the merger agreement and the proposed merger constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When we use words such as 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' or similar expressions, we do so to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the amount, and timing for the declaration and payment of the dividend. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, the failure to satisfy conditions for completion of the proposed merger, risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations, the ability to recognize the benefits of the merger, the amount of any potential special dividend and the amount of the costs, fees, and expenses and charges related to the merger. The statements in this release speak only as of the date of hereof and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.