checkAd

Bowl America Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.60 per Share

Autor: Accesswire
30.07.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Payment of the Special Dividend is Contingent Upon the Closing of the Pending Merger: Shareholders Must Continue to Hold Shares Through the Closing in Order to Receive Dividend PaymentALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Bowl America …

Payment of the Special Dividend is Contingent Upon the Closing of the Pending Merger: Shareholders Must Continue to Hold Shares Through the Closing in Order to Receive Dividend Payment

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Bowl America Incorporated (NYSE American:BWL-A) ('Bowl America' or the 'Company') today announced its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.60 per share on the Company's Class A and B Common Stock payable to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2021. The special dividend will be paid at or promptly after the effective time of the Company's pending merger with Bowlero Corp. and is contingent in all respects on the closing. Because the payment of the dividend is contingent on the closing of the merger, shareholders must continue to hold their shares of common stock through the closing of the merger in order to receive the special dividend. If the pending merger with Bowlero Corp. does not close, the special dividend will not be paid to stockholders.

Foto: Accesswire

About Bowl America
Bowl America operates 17 bowling centers and its Class A Common Stock trades on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol BWL-A. For more information, please visit www.bowlamericainc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release regarding the merger agreement and the proposed merger constitute 'forward-looking statements' under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When we use words such as 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' or similar expressions, we do so to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the amount, and timing for the declaration and payment of the dividend. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, the failure to satisfy conditions for completion of the proposed merger, risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations, the ability to recognize the benefits of the merger, the amount of any potential special dividend and the amount of the costs, fees, and expenses and charges related to the merger. The statements in this release speak only as of the date of hereof and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bowl America Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.60 per Share Payment of the Special Dividend is Contingent Upon the Closing of the Pending Merger: Shareholders Must Continue to Hold Shares Through the Closing in Order to Receive Dividend PaymentALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Bowl America …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
ActivePure Technologies Australasian Partner, Big Blue, Is Proud to Help the NZ Team Stay Safe at ...
Ergo Bank Partners with Neocova to Drive Efficiencies Across Community Banking
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Atari Announces Modernized Food Fight Remake Featuring Online Multiplayer to Launch First on Atari ...
CMC Provides Exploration Update on Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Sidoti & Company, LLC Restructures to Commit More Resources to Products and Services that Mutually ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...