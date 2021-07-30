EHT Provides Corporate Update

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its pending acquisition of Windular Research …

EHT has closed in escrow (conditional on TSX approval) the current private placement financing with an aggregate of $3,566,299 in units subscribed for by both new and current investors. The amount currently raised is more than sufficient to commence EHT's projects that are shovel ready, with less dilution to shareholders. The Company will work with its financial advisors to accommodate additional retail investors in any future financings, when needed, who were eager to participate but unable to due to strict private placement financing rules.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) (" EHT " or the " Company "), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its pending acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies (" Windular ") in conjunction with the completion of the share consolidation; debt conversion and financing, each as further described below.

EHT has settled with the majority of its outstanding debenture-holders, with over $14,228,110 of the principal amount of debt owing to come off the Company's balance sheet. EHT will continue to work with a few remaining debenture-holders to settle their amounts owing over the next few months. These settlement discussions will not impact the acquisition of Windular and the Company's operational activities. EHT is pleased to have been able to significantly clean-up its balance sheet as part of this set of transactions.

EHT is pleased to announce that the Company has conditionally closed the pending acquisition of Windular, and that transaction will be completed as soon as EHT receives TSX approval to do so. The Company will provide a detailed corporate update upon completion of the acquisition. The combination of EHT and Windular creates a diversified solar and wind powerhouse with a strong multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth in the global residential, agriculture and telecommunications markets.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "This has been a long and arduous process for the companies and our valued investors new and old. We had a very good company before but now we have one of the leading renewable companies in the world with the addition of Windular. We have lots of exciting projects on the horizon and look forward to updating the market on a regular basis as customer orders are received."