Bloomin’ Brands Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results and Strong Operating Margin Expansion

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) today reported results for the second quarter 2021 (“Q2 2021”) compared to the second quarter 2020 (“Q2 2020”).

“Q2 represented another quarter of strong results. We are well positioned to grow sales and capture additional market share,” said David Deno, Chief Executive Officer. “We are making great progress improving margins, increasing cash flow and retaining off-premises sales as dining rooms have reopened. Our sales momentum has continued through the first four weeks of the third quarter with U.S. comp sales up 15.2% on a two-year basis versus 2019.”

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

The following table reconciles Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders to Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share for the periods indicated:

Q2 2021 2020 CHANGE Q2 2019 (1) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.75 $ (1.05) $ 1.80 $ 0.32 Adjustments (2) 0.06 0.31 (0.25) 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (2) $ 0.81 $ (0.74) $ 1.55 $ 0.36 ___________________

(1) Presented for improved comparability.

(2) See Non-GAAP Measures later in this release.

Second Quarter Financial Results

(dollars in millions) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 CHANGE Q2 2019 (1) Total revenues $ 1,077.4 $ 578.5 86.2 % $ 1,021.9 Restaurant-level operating margin 20.3 % 2.1 % 18.2 % 15.0 % Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin (2) 20.3 % 2.7 % 17.6 % 15.0 % GAAP operating income (loss) margin 11.6 % (19.3) % 30.9 % 4.3 % Adjusted operating income (loss) margin (2) 11.0 % (13.7) % 24.7 % 4.6 % ___________________

(1) Presented for improved comparability.

(2) See Non-GAAP Measures later in this release.

The increase in Total revenues was primarily due to: (i) higher comparable restaurant sales from in-restaurant dining and strong retention of off-premises sales, (ii) higher franchise revenues and (iii) the net impact of restaurant openings and closures.

GAAP restaurant-level operating margin increased due to higher comparable restaurant sales and lower advertising expense. These increases were partially offset by the 2020 benefit of employee retention credits from relief pay and higher management bonus. Charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic were excluded from our 2020 Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin.

GAAP operating income margin increased due to: (i) an increase in restaurant-level operating margin as described above, (ii) 2020 asset impairment charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and (iii) favorable court rulings in Brazil related to value-added taxes recorded in other revenues. These increases were partially offset by an increase in incentive compensation expense. Adjusted operating income excludes the impact of charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, benefits from value-added tax court rulings in Brazil and expenses from restructuring and transformational initiatives.

Second Quarter Comparable Restaurant Sales

The following table includes Company-owned comparable restaurant sales for the second quarter ended June 27, 2021 as well as performance relative to 2019 for improved comparability due to the impact of COVID-19:

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED JUNE 27, 2021 Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): COMPARABLE TO 2019 (1) COMPARABLE TO 2020 U.S. Outback Steakhouse 11.3 % 65.8 % Carrabba’s Italian Grill 16.7 % 84.3 % Bonefish Grill 4.2 % 141.2 % Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 24.4 % 182.6 % Combined U.S. 12.1 % 84.6 % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (2)(3) (36.3) % 78.8 % _________________

(1) Represents comparable restaurant sales increases (decreases) relative to 2019 for improved comparability due to the impact of COVID-19 on fiscal year 2020 restaurant sales.

(2) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates. Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting.

(3) Outback Steakhouse Brazil results are reported on a one-month lag and are presented on a calendar basis. Represents results through May 31, 2021.

Recent Sales Results - U.S.

Third quarter-to-date U.S. comparable restaurant sales results have continued to strengthen on a two-year basis due to our sales building initiatives, pent up consumer demand and additional stimulus.

The following tables include quarter-to-date U.S. Company-owned comparable restaurant sales for the four-week period ended July 25, 2021 and weekly U.S. comparable average unit volumes for the periods indicated:

FOUR WEEKS ENDED JULY 25, 2021 Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): COMPARABLE TO 2019 (1) COMPARABLE TO 2020 (2) U.S. Outback Steakhouse 11.2 % 27.4 % Carrabba’s Italian Grill 23.3 % 46.5 % Bonefish Grill 12.3 % 65.4 % Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 37.5 % 100.8 % Combined U.S. 15.2 % 40.0 % FOUR WEEKS ENDED Comparable restaurant average unit volumes (weekly): JULY 25, 2021 (3) JULY 28, 2019 (3) U.S. Outback Steakhouse $ 73,367 $ 65,938 Carrabba’s Italian Grill $ 63,650 $ 51,640 Bonefish Grill $ 62,118 $ 55,334 Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar $ 94,553 $ 68,769 Combined U.S. $ 70,762 $ 61,379 _________________

(1) For the four-week period June 28, 2021 through July 25, 2021 as compared to July 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019.

(2) For the four-week period June 28, 2021 through July 25, 2021 as compared to June 29, 2020 through July 26, 2020.

(3) For the four-week periods June 28, 2021 through July 25, 2021 and July 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019, respectively.

Recent Sales Results - Brazil

Brazil’s second quarter sales were impacted by a rise in COVID-19 cases that resulted in significantly reduced in-restaurant dining capacity for a majority of the country. In recent weeks as the vaccine rollout increased, we have seen in-restaurant dining capacity increase which has resulted in rapidly improving weekly sales volumes. In São Paulo, which represents our largest market with 46% of stores, in-restaurant dining capacity increased to 60% on July 7, 2021, providing optimism about the continued recovery.

The following tables include Brazil third quarter-to-date Company-owned comparable restaurant sales for the eight-week period ended July 25, 2021 and weekly comparable average unit volumes for the periods indicated:

EIGHT WEEKS ENDED JULY 25, 2021 Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): COMPARABLE TO 2019 (1) COMPARABLE TO 2020 (2) International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3) (7.9) % 141.6 % EIGHT WEEKS ENDED Comparable restaurant average unit volumes (weekly): JULY 25, 2021 (4) JULY 28, 2019 (4) International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (5) $ 59,222 $ 64,816 ________________

(1) For the eight-week period May 31, 2021 through July 25, 2021 as compared to June 3, 2019 through July 28, 2019.

(2) For the eight-week period May 31, 2021 through July 25, 2021 as compared to June 1, 2020 through July 26, 2020.

(3) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates.

(4) For the eight-week periods May 31, 2021 through July 25, 2021 and June 3, 2019 through July 28, 2019, respectively.

(5) Translated at an average exchange rate of 5.09.

Q3 2021 Financial Outlook

The table below presents our expectations for selected fiscal Q3 2021 financial operating results. Our outlook assumes no significant business interruptions related to COVID-19 and contemplates the following considerations:

Continuing momentum in U.S. sales trends and includes a level of traditional Q3 seasonality; and

Achieving ongoing operating efficiencies from simplification efforts, waste reduction and lower advertising.

Selected Financial Data: Q3 2021 Outlook Total revenues At least $1.015B EBITDA (1) At least $115M GAAP diluted earnings per share (2) At least $0.45 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3) At least $0.50 _________________

(1) See EBITDA outlook reconciliation later in this release.

(2) Assumes weighted average diluted shares of approximately 110 million, which includes the dilutive impact of shares issuable in excess of the convertible note principal and excludes the benefit of the convertible notes hedge.

(3) Assumes weighted average adjusted diluted shares of approximately 100 million, which excludes common shares to be issued upon conversion of the 2025 Notes for the amount in excess of the principal since our convertible note hedge offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the 2025 Notes.

Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook

We are updating our 2021 financial outlook for the following items:

Increased commodity inflation reflects increases in protein costs, primarily chicken and seafood, as we acquired additional supply outside of our contracted terms due to higher sales volumes;

Higher general and administrative expenses from additional incentive compensation as a result of strong financial performance; and

A reduction in capital expenditures due to raw material constraints delaying relocations, remodels and new restaurants into 2022.

All other aspects of our previously provided financial outlook remain unchanged. See the table below for more details.

Selected Financial Data: Prior Outlook Current Outlook Commodity inflation Flat Approx. 1.0% Labor inflation 3.0% - 3.5% 3.0% - 3.5% General and administrative expenses $225M - $230M $240M - $245M Depreciation and amortization $165M - $175M $165M - $175M Capital expenditures $170M - $185M $140M - $150M Number of new system-wide restaurants 20 - 25 20 - 25

We are not providing any additional sales or profit guidance for the full-year due to the ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, July 30, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at http://www.bloominbrands.com under the Investors section. A replay of this webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP measures, which present operating results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP and include the following: (i) Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin, (ii) Adjusted income (loss) from operations and the corresponding margin, (iii) Adjusted net income (loss), (iv) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, (v) Adjusted segment restaurant-level operating margin, (vi) Adjusted segment income (loss) from operations and the corresponding margin and (vii) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”).

We believe that our use of non-GAAP financial measures permits investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on GAAP results and relative to other companies within the restaurant industry by isolating the effects of certain items that may vary from period to period without correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. However, our inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which we have made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they form part of the basis for how our management team and Board of Directors evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We maintain internal guidelines with respect to the types of adjustments we include in our non-GAAP measures. These guidelines endeavor to differentiate between types of gains and expenses that are reflective of our core operations in a period, and those that may vary from period to period without correlation to our core performance in that period. However, implementation of these guidelines necessarily involves the application of judgment, and the treatment of any items not directly addressed by, or changes to, our guidelines will be considered by our disclosure committee. You should refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in tables five, six, seven and ten included later in this release for descriptions of the actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 19 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, including statements under the headings “CEO Comments”, “Q3 2021 Financial Outlook” and “Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook” are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “on track,” “feels,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: consumer reaction to public health and food safety issues; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about its depth and duration, as well as the impacts to economic conditions and consumer behavior, including, among others: the inability of workers, including delivery drivers, to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary restaurant closures and capacity restrictions due to reduced workforces or government mandates, the unemployment rate, the extent, availability and effectiveness of any COVID-19 stimulus packages or loan programs, the ability of our franchisees to operate their restaurants during the pandemic and pay royalties, and trends in consumer behavior and spending during and after the end of the pandemic; competition; increases in labor costs; government actions and policies; increases in unemployment rates and taxes; local, regional, national and international economic conditions; consumer confidence and spending patterns; price and availability of commodities; the effects of changes in tax laws; challenges associated with our remodeling, relocation and expansion plans; interruption or breach of our systems or loss of consumer or employee information; political, social and legal conditions in international markets and their effects on foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to preserve the value of and grow our brands; the seasonality of the Company’s business; weather, acts of God and other disasters; changes in patterns of consumer traffic, consumer tastes and dietary habits; the cost and availability of credit; interest rate changes; and compliance with debt covenants and the Company’s ability to make debt payments and planned investments. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Note: Numerical figures included in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments.

TABLE ONE BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 1,055,227 $ 576,261 $ 2,034,678 $ 1,572,498 Franchise and other revenues 22,139 2,198 30,161 14,298 Total revenues 1,077,366 578,459 2,064,839 1,586,796 Costs and expenses Food and beverage costs 312,102 180,758 603,972 500,451 Labor and other related 294,999 205,537 569,637 514,806 Other restaurant operating 233,450 177,846 462,743 424,401 Depreciation and amortization 40,539 45,784 81,765 94,052 General and administrative 66,462 55,487 123,710 140,289 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 5,177 24,959 7,377 66,277 Total costs and expenses 952,729 690,371 1,849,204 1,740,276 Income (loss) from operations 124,637 (111,912) 215,635 (153,480) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (2,073) (237) (2,073) (237) Other income (expense), net — 581 21 (212) Interest expense, net (14,990) (16,639) (29,618) (28,347) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 107,574 (128,207) 183,965 (182,276) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 22,688 (35,779) 29,281 (55,434) Net income (loss) 84,886 (92,428) 154,684 (126,842) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,341 (172) 3,277 25 Net income (loss) attributable to Bloomin’ Brands 82,545 (92,256) 151,407 (126,867) Redemption of preferred stock in excess of carrying value — — — (3,496) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 82,545 (92,256) 151,407 (130,363) Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment, net of tax — — 691 — Diluted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 82,545 $ (92,256) $ 152,098 $ (130,363) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.93 $ (1.05) $ 1.71 $ (1.49) Diluted $ 0.75 $ (1.05) $ 1.38 $ (1.49) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 89,075 87,496 88,721 87,312 Diluted 109,805 87,496 110,223 87,312

TABLE TWO BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED U.S. Segment JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Revenues Restaurant sales $ 990,293 $ 536,767 $ 1,890,352 $ 1,421,656 Franchise and other revenues 12,765 313 17,624 9,921 Total revenues $ 1,003,058 $ 537,080 $ 1,907,976 $ 1,431,577 Restaurant-level operating margin 21.7 % 3.2 % 20.5 % 8.4 % Income (loss) from operations $ 165,297 $ (62,921) $ 287,032 $ (51,542) Operating income (loss) margin 16.5 % (11.7) % 15.0 % (3.6) % International Segment Revenues Restaurant sales $ 64,934 $ 39,494 $ 144,326 $ 150,842 Franchise and other revenues (1) 9,374 1,885 12,537 4,377 Total revenues $ 74,308 $ 41,379 $ 156,863 $ 155,219 Restaurant-level operating margin 3.2 % (21.8) % 9.3 % 8.0 % Income (loss) from operations $ 2,470 $ (17,070) $ 6,007 $ (10,283) Operating income (loss) margin 3.3 % (41.3) % 3.8 % (6.6) % Reconciliation of Segment Income (Loss) from Operations to Consolidated Income (Loss) from Operations Segment income (loss) from operations U.S. $ 165,297 $ (62,921) $ 287,032 $ (51,542) International 2,470 (17,070) 6,007 (10,283) Total segment income (loss) from operations 167,767 (79,991) 293,039 (61,825) Unallocated corporate operating expense (2) (43,130) (31,921) (77,404) (91,655) Total income (loss) from operations $ 124,637 $ (111,912) $ 215,635 $ (153,480) ____________________

(1) During the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 27, 2021, we recognized $6.3 million of other revenues in connection with favorable court rulings in Brazil regarding the calculation methodology and taxable base of Program of Social Integration (“PIS”) and Contribution for the Financing of Social Security (“COFINS”) taxes.

(2) The thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2020 include $2.4 million and $24.6 million, respectively, of charges that were not allocated to our segments related to our transformational initiatives.

TABLE THREE BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) JUNE 27, 2021 DECEMBER 27, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,285 $ 109,980 Net working capital (deficit) (1) $ (666,393) $ (626,250) Total assets $ 3,246,753 $ 3,362,107 Total debt, net $ 850,063 $ 1,036,480 Total stockholders’ equity $ 152,907 $ 10,957 _________________

(1) We have, and in the future may continue to have, negative working capital balances (as is common for many restaurant companies). We operate successfully with negative working capital because cash collected on Restaurant sales is typically received before payment is due on our current liabilities, and our inventory turnover rates require relatively low investment in inventories. Additionally, ongoing cash flows from restaurant operations and gift card sales are typically used to service debt obligations and to make capital expenditures.

TABLE FOUR BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) Consolidated THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Income (loss) from operations $ 124,637 $ (111,912) $ 215,635 $ (153,480) Operating income (loss) margin 11.6 % (19.3) % 10.4 % (9.7) % Less: Franchise and other revenues 22,139 2,198 30,161 14,298 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 40,539 45,784 81,765 94,052 General and administrative 66,462 55,487 123,710 140,289 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 5,177 24,959 7,377 66,277 Restaurant-level operating income $ 214,676 $ 12,120 $ 398,326 $ 132,840 Restaurant-level operating margin 20.3 % 2.1 % 19.6 % 8.4 % U.S. THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Income (loss) from operations $ 165,297 $ (62,921) $ 287,032 $ (51,542) Operating income (loss) margin 16.5 % (11.7) % 15.0 % (3.6) % Less: Franchise and other revenues 12,765 313 17,624 9,921 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 33,579 37,308 67,224 74,948 General and administrative 22,953 18,343 44,045 49,223 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings 5,676 24,781 7,139 56,475 Restaurant-level operating income $ 214,740 $ 17,198 $ 387,816 $ 119,183 Restaurant-level operating margin 21.7 % 3.2 % 20.5 % 8.4 % International THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Income (loss) from operations $ 2,470 $ (17,070) $ 6,007 $ (10,283) Operating income (loss) margin 3.3 % (41.3) % 3.8 % (6.6) % Less: Franchise and other revenues 9,374 1,885 12,537 4,377 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 5,565 5,884 11,285 12,642 General and administrative 4,116 4,146 8,721 10,402 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings (708) 296 (1) 3,640 Restaurant-level operating income (loss) $ 2,069 $ (8,629) $ 13,475 $ 12,024 Restaurant-level operating margin 3.2 % (21.8) % 9.3 % 8.0 %

TABLE FIVE BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. RESTAURANT-LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED FAVORABLE

(UNFAVORABLE)

CHANGE IN

ADJUSTED QUARTER TO

DATE JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Consolidated: REPORTED ADJUSTED REPORTED ADJUSTED (1) Restaurant sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and beverage costs 29.6 % 29.6 % 31.4 % 31.2 % 1.6 % Labor and other related 28.0 % 28.0 % 35.7 % 35.7 % 7.7 % Other restaurant operating 22.1 % 22.1 % 30.9 % 30.4 % 8.3 % Restaurant-level operating margin (2) 20.3 % 20.3 % 2.1 % 2.7 % 17.6 % Segments - Restaurant-level operating margin: U.S. (2) 21.7 % 21.7 % 3.2 % 3.9 % 17.8 % International (2) 3.2 % 3.2 % (21.8) % (21.4) % 24.6 % TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED FAVORABLE (UNFAVORABLE) CHANGE IN ADJUSTED YEAR TO DATE JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Consolidated: REPORTED ADJUSTED REPORTED ADJUSTED (1) Restaurant sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Food and beverage costs 29.7 % 29.7 % 31.8 % 31.4 % 1.7 % Labor and other related 28.0 % 28.0 % 32.7 % 32.7 % 4.7 % Other restaurant operating 22.7 % 22.7 % 27.0 % 27.0 % 4.3 % Restaurant-level operating margin (2) 19.6 % 19.6 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 10.7 % Segments - Restaurant-level operating margin: U.S. (2) 20.5 % 20.5 % 8.4 % 8.7 % 11.8 % International (2) 9.3 % 9.3 % 8.0 % 9.3 % — %

_________________ (1) The table set forth below titled “Restaurant-level Operating Margin Adjustments” provides additional information regarding the adjustments for each period presented. (2) The following categories of our revenue and operating expenses are not included in restaurant-level operating margin because we do not consider them reflective of operating performance at the restaurant-level within a period: (a) Franchise and other revenues, which are earned primarily from franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams, such as rental and sublease income. (b) Depreciation and amortization which, although substantially all of which is related to restaurant-level assets, represent historical sunk costs rather than cash outlays for the restaurants. (c) General and administrative expense which includes primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of the restaurants and other activities at our corporate offices. (d) Asset impairment charges and restaurant closing costs which are not reflective of ongoing restaurant performance in a period.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin Adjustments - Following is a summary of (favorable) unfavorable adjusted restaurant-level operating margin adjustments recorded in Other restaurant operating expense (unless otherwise noted below) for the following activities, as described in table six of this release for the periods indicated:

THIRTEEN WEEKS TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED ENDED (dollars in millions) JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 28, 2020 COVID-19 related costs (1) $ (3.7) $ (9.9) Restaurant relocations, asset impairments and closing costs — 2.7 $ (3.7) $ (7.2) _________________

(1) Includes $1.2 million and $7.3 million of adjustments for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2020, respectively, recorded in Food and beverage costs, including $0.2 million and $2.0 million of adjustments, respectively, recorded in the international segment. All other adjustments were recorded within the U.S. segment.

TABLE SIX BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS, NET INCOME (LOSS) AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED (in thousands, except per share data) JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Income (loss) from operations $ 124,637 $ (111,912) $ 215,635 $ (153,480) Operating income (loss) margin 11.6 % (19.3) % 10.4 % (9.7) % Adjustments: Legal and other matters (1) (6,337) — (6,337) 178 COVID-19-related costs (2) — 30,342 — 79,218 Severance and other transformational costs (3) — 2,415 — 24,647 Restaurant relocations, asset impairments and closing costs (4) — — — (2,205) Total income (loss) from operations adjustments (6,337) 32,757 (6,337) 101,838 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 118,300 $ (79,155) $ 209,298 $ (51,642) Adjusted operating income (loss) margin 11.0 % (13.7) % 10.2 % (3.3) % Diluted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 82,545 $ (92,256) $ 152,098 $ (130,363) Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest

adjustment, net of tax (5) — — 691 — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 82,545 (92,256) 151,407 (130,363) Adjustments: Income (loss) from operations adjustments (6,337) 32,757 (6,337) 101,838 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 2,073 — 2,073 — Amortization of debt discount (6) — 1,379 — 1,379 Total adjustments, before income taxes (4,264) 34,136 (4,264) 103,217 Adjustment to provision for income taxes (7) 1,243 (6,474) 1,243 (28,469) Redemption of preferred stock in excess of carrying value (8) — — — 3,496 Net adjustments (3,021) 27,662 (3,021) 78,244 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 79,524 $ (64,594) $ 148,386 $ (52,119) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (9) $ 0.75 $ (1.05) $ 1.38 $ (1.49) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (9)(10) $ 0.81 $ (0.74) $ 1.53 $ (0.60) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (9) 109,805 87,496 110,223 87,312 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (9)(10) 98,574 87,496 97,011 87,312 _________________

(1) The thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 27, 2021 includes the recognition of recoverable PIS and COFINS taxes, including accrued interest, within other revenues as a result of favorable court rulings in Brazil during the second quarter of 2021.

(2) Costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily consisting of fixed asset and right-of-use asset impairments, restructuring charges, inventory obsolescence and spoilage,contingent lease liabilities and current expected credit losses.

(3) Severance, professional fees and other costs incurred as a result of transformational and restructuring activities.

(4) Includes asset impairment charges and accelerated depreciation incurred in connection with our relocation program and a lease termination gain of $2.8 million.

(5) Adjustment for interest expense related to our convertible senior notes (the “2025 Notes”) weighted for the portion of the period prior to our election under the 2025 Notes indenture to settle the principal portion of our 2025 Notes in cash. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the 2025 Notes interest adjustment.

(6) Amortization of the debt discount related to the issuance of the 2025 Notes.

(7) Income tax effect of the adjustments for the periods presented.

(8) Consideration paid in excess of the carrying value for the redemption of preferred stock of our Abbraccio subsidiary.

(9) Due to the GAAP net loss, the effect of dilutive securities was excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted loss per share for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2020.

(10) For the twenty-six weeks ended June 27, 2021, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding was calculated assuming our February 2021 election to settle the principal portion of the 2025 Notes in cash was in effect for the entire period. For the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 27, 2021, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding was calculated excluding the dilutive effect of 11,231 and 10,442 shares, respectively, to be issued upon conversion of the 2025 Notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since our convertible note hedge offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the 2025 Notes.

Following is a summary of the financial statement line item classification of the net income (loss) adjustments:

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Franchise and other revenues $ (6,337) $ — $ (6,337) $ — Food and beverage costs — 1,163 — 7,345 Other restaurant operating — 2,467 — (176) Depreciation and amortization — — — 407 General and administrative — 3,632 — 27,856 Provision for impaired assets and restaurant closings — 25,495 — 66,406 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 2,073 — 2,073 — Interest expense, net — 1,379 — 1,379 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,243 (6,474) 1,243 (28,469) Redemption of preferred stock in excess of carrying value — — — 3,496 Net adjustments $ (3,021) $ 27,662 $ (3,021) $ 78,244

TABLE SEVEN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. SEGMENT INCOME FROM OPERATIONS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED U.S. Segment JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Income (loss) from operations $ 165,297 $ (62,921) $ 287,032 $ (51,542) Operating income (loss) margin 16.5 % (11.7) % 15.0 % (3.6) % Adjustments: COVID-19-related costs (1) — 29,805 — 72,784 Restaurant relocations, asset impairments and closing costs (2) — — — (2,205) Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 165,297 $ (33,116) $ 287,032 $ 19,037 Adjusted operating income (loss) margin 16.5 % (6.2) % 15.0 % 1.3 % International Segment Income (loss) from operations $ 2,470 $ (17,070) $ 6,007 $ (10,283) Operating income (loss) margin 3.3 % (41.3) % 3.8 % (6.6) % Adjustments: Legal and other matters (3) (6,337) — (6,337) — COVID-19 related costs (1) — 459 — 5,651 Adjusted loss from operations $ (3,867) $ (16,611) $ (330) $ (4,632) Adjusted operating loss margin (5.7) % (40.1) % (0.2) % (3.0) % _________________

(1) Costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily consisting of fixed asset and right-of-use asset impairments, restructuring charges, inventory obsolescence and spoilage, contingent lease liabilities and current expected credit losses.

(2) Includes asset impairment charges and accelerated depreciation incurred in connection with our relocation program and a lease termination gain of $2.8 million.

(3) Recognition of recoverable PIS and COFINS taxes, including accrued interest, within other revenues as a result of favorable court rulings in Brazil during the second quarter of 2021.

TABLE EIGHT BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. COMPARATIVE RESTAURANT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Number of restaurants (at end of the period): MARCH 28, 2021 OPENINGS CLOSURES JUNE 27, 2021 U.S.: Outback Steakhouse Company-owned 567 — (1) 566 Franchised 131 — — 131 Total 698 — (1) 697 Carrabba’s Italian Grill Company-owned 199 — — 199 Franchised 21 — (1) 20 Total 220 — (1) 219 Bonefish Grill Company-owned 180 — (1) 179 Franchised 7 — — 7 Total 187 — (1) 186 Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Company-owned 64 — — 64 Other Company-owned (1) 6 2 — 8 U.S. total 1,175 2 (3) 1,174 International: Company-owned Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (2) 110 3 — 113 Other (1)(3) 34 — — 34 Franchised Outback Steakhouse—South Korea (3) 100 9 (1) 108 Other (1) 57 — (2) 55 International total 301 12 (3) 310 System-wide total 1,476 14 (6) 1,484 ____________________

(1) U.S. Company-owned and International Franchised Other includes four and three fast-casual Aussie Grill locations as of June 27, 2021. International Company-owned Other includes two fast-casual Aussie Grill locations as of June 27, 2021.

(2) The restaurant counts for Brazil are reported as of February 28, 2021 and May 31, 2021, respectively, to correspond with the balance sheet dates of this subsidiary.

(3) As of June 27, 2021, we had 32 international dark kitchens that offer delivery only included in Franchised Outback Steakhouse - South Korea. In addition, we had one international dark kitchen location included within Company-owned Other as of June 27, 2021.

TABLE NINE BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 28, 2020 Comparable to

2019 (1) Comparable to

2020 Comparable to

2019 Comparable to

2019 (1) Comparable to

2020 Comparable to

2019 Year over year percentage change: Comparable restaurant sales (stores open 18 months or more): U.S. (2) Outback Steakhouse 11.3 % 65.8 % (32.9) % 2.3 % 28.8 % (20.6) % Carrabba’s Italian Grill 16.7 % 84.3 % (36.7) % 7.7 % 38.4 % (22.2) % Bonefish Grill 4.2 % 141.2 % (56.8) % (6.3) % 43.5 % (34.7) % Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse &

Wine Bar 24.4 % 182.6 % (56.3) % 3.6 % 55.6 % (33.6) % Combined U.S. 12.1 % 84.6 % (39.4) % 1.9 % 34.4 % (24.2) % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (3) (36.3) % 78.8 % (63.9) % (26.2) % 2.7 % (27.4) % Traffic: U.S. Outback Steakhouse 4.4 % 51.4 % (31.0) % (2.7) % 21.9 % (20.2) % Carrabba’s Italian Grill 13.0 % 57.2 % (28.1) % 5.8 % 27.0 % (16.7) % Bonefish Grill 3.9 % 52.4 % (29.8) % (4.7) % 22.4 % (20.6) % Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 11.9 % 97.0 % (43.5) % (3.5) % 33.5 % (28.0) % Combined U.S. 6.2 % 53.6 % (30.6) % (1.4) % 23.2 % (19.8) % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (20.3) % 63.0 % (48.5) % (13.6) % 8.9 % (19.0) % Average check per person (4): U.S. Outback Steakhouse 6.9 % 14.4 % (1.9) % 5.0 % 6.9 % (0.4) % Carrabba’s Italian Grill 3.7 % 27.1 % (8.6) % 1.9 % 11.4 % (5.5) % Bonefish Grill 0.3 % 88.8 % (27.0) % (1.6) % 21.1 % (14.1) % Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar 12.5 % 85.6 % (12.8) % 7.1 % 22.1 % (5.6) % Combined U.S. 5.9 % 31.0 % (8.8) % 3.3 % 11.2 % (4.4) % International Outback Steakhouse - Brazil (15.8) % 22.2 % (15.2) % (12.4) % (4.5) % (8.4) % ____________________

(1) Represents comparable restaurant sales, traffic and average check per person increases (decreases) relative to fiscal year 2019 for improved comparability due to the impact of COVID-19 on fiscal year 2020 restaurant sales.

(2) Relocated restaurants closed more than 60 days are excluded from comparable restaurant sales until at least 18 months after reopening.

(3) Excludes the effect of fluctuations in foreign currency rates. Includes trading day impact from calendar period reporting.

(4) Average check per person includes the impact of menu pricing changes, product mix and discounts.

TABLE TEN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED) THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED (dollars in thousands) JUNE 27, 2021 JUNE 27, 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 82,545 $ 151,407 Provision for income taxes 22,688 29,281 Interest expense, net 14,990 29,618 Depreciation and amortization 40,539 81,765 EBITDA $ 160,762 $ 292,071

TABLE ELEVEN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, INC. FISCAL 2021 THIRD QUARTER EBITDA OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in millions) Net income attributable to common stockholders At least $50M Provision for income taxes At least $10M Interest expense, net At least $14M Depreciation and amortization At least $41M EBITDA At least $115M

