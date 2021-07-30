checkAd

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (833) 989-3106 and the international dial-in number is (873) 415-0233. The conference ID is 1094283. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 12, 2021 through August 19, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is (800) 585-8367 and the international replay dial-in number is (416) 621-4642. The replay passcode is 1094283.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit, and MYXfitness, the company’s connected fitness brand. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

