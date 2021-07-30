Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Salem in Virginia, Its 60th Retail Location in the Nation, on August 2

“We are excited to open the first Rise location in Virginia and our first store in a southeastern state,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “As cannabis acceptance sweeps the country, we are honored to expand our retail footprint and to be the first medical cannabis dispensary in the Roanoke region. We look forward to meeting more community members and introducing them to the Rise retail experience.”

CHICAGO and SALEM, Va., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced it will open Rise Salem, the Company’s second retail location in Virginia and 60 th store nationwide, on Monday, August 2 nd . Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to a local non-profit organization.

Green Thumb entered the Virginia market in July 2021 following the acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals. The acquisition included an operating production facility and retail dispensary located in Abingdon, Virginia. Green Thumb also maintains the opportunity to open up to four additional retail locations in the Commonwealth.

Rise Salem will offer a “Roll-Thru” service allowing Virginia medical cannabis cardholders to make reservations in advance and pick up via a drive-through style window.

Rise Salem is located at 1634 W Main Street in Salem. Regular hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.risecannabis.com for more information.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 15 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 110 retail locations and operations across 13 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,900 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

