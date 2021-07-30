checkAd

Greenlane Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company to Host Q2 2021 Conference call August 17, 2021, at 8:30am ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or "the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced preliminary financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Preliminary Estimated and Unaudited Q2 2021 Financial and Other Data:

On a preliminary (unaudited) basis, the Company anticipates:

  • Net sales of approximately $34.5 million
  • Gross margin of 21% to 22%
  • Total cash balance of approximately $11.5 million

Primarily due to headwinds created by uncertainty in our supply chain and lingering impacts of Covid-19, the Company is suspending the illustrative pro forma outlook provided on March 31, 2021, for the calendar year ending December 31, 2021, and expects to reestablish a pro forma outlook at a later date. Greenlane continues to expect the proposed merger with KushCo Holdings to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions in the agreement, including the receipt of all necessary approvals.

Q2 2021 Conference Call Details:

Greenlane will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter in advance of the call.

DATE: Tuesday, August 17th, 2021
   
TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
WEBCAST: Click to access
   
DIAL-IN NUMBER: (833) 519-1285
   
CONFERENCE ID: 2317189
   
REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406
