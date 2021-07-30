checkAd

Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D. Joins Lexicon as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

globenewswire
30.07.2021, 13:01  |  35   |   |   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), today announced that Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D. will join the company as senior vice president and chief medical officer, effective August 2, 2021.

Dr. Granowitz joins Lexicon with deep and successful leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having previously built global medical organizations at three separate companies. Before joining Lexicon, Dr. Granowitz served as chief medical officer at Amarin Corporation plc, where he was a key leader on the company’s clinical development programs and held a number of other medical, safety and communications responsibilities. Prior to joining Amarin, Dr. Granowitz was senior vice president and head of global medical affairs, global human health at Merck & Co., Inc., where he developed and implemented an entirely new global medical affairs organization following Merck’s merger with Schering-Plough Corporation. Prior to the merger, he held a variety of medical and commercial management positions with Schering-Plough, including group vice president, head of global medical affairs.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Granowitz join Lexicon as our chief medical officer,” said Lonnel Coats, Lexicon’s president and chief executive officer. “He will be instrumental in building out our medical affairs organization and overseeing development of our pipeline. His experience as a physician, scientist and medical affairs leader with notable success in cardiovascular medicine makes him a particularly valuable addition to our management team as we prepare to file a new drug application for sotagliflozin as a therapy for people suffering from heart failure and living with type 2 diabetes.”

“I am very excited to join the Lexicon team as we continue to advance sotagliflozin toward filing for regulatory approval,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D. “The SOLOIST and SCORED studies clearly demonstrate the potential for sotagliflozin to improve the care of people living with type 2 diabetes and heart failure, particularly those with normal, or “preserved,” left ventricular ejection fraction (≥ 50%). I look forward to the opportunity to build on the evolving science around sotagliflozin’s unique mechanism of action and the compelling scientific platform that forms the foundation for Lexicon’s drug discovery and development pipeline.”

