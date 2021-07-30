checkAd

Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s First Drive-Through

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

  • Located at The Mall at Robinson, a high-traffic retail and hospitality destination, the free-standing dispensary is set near the intersection of I-376 and Lincoln Highway. It is also the first dispensary in Western Pennsylvania with a four-lane drive-through, offering a uniquely convenient patient experience.
  • This is the 80th active dispensary nationwide for the Company and its affiliates. Verano anticipates opening as many as seven total dispensaries across its active, 11-state footprint, including new locations in Florida and Nevada, by the end of 2021, with an additional two Pennsylvania storefronts through affiliate Agronomed Biologics.
  • This is the second of six permitted clinical registrant dispensary locations opened by Verano affiliate Agronomed Biologics in Pennsylvania, and the Company’s 12th affiliated, active dispensary overall in the state.

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new affiliate storefront, The Healing Research Center in Pittsburgh. As part of the state’s Chapter 20 Clinical Registrant Program, the dispensary will, in collaboration with the Drexel University Medical Cannabis Research Center, conduct ongoing research on medical cannabis and its effects on various conditions covered by the program in Pennsylvania. The Healing Research Center in Pittsburgh is Western Pennsylvania’s first medical cannabis dispensary to feature a drive-through platform for its patients and is located near Interstate exits from both I-79 and I-376 at Robinson Centre Drive, which typically see combined traffic of approximately 200,000 cars per day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“With this flagship dispensary and the unique partnership with Drexel, we have the opportunity to help enhance the medical cannabis program in Pennsylvania, a core market for Verano and one of the largest in the country,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “Research supports our vision of driving continuous improvement in patient care and experience. This initiative brings together some of the brightest talent in our industry with one of the finest medical institutions in Pennsylvania, working collectively to optimize the medical cannabis landscape for generations of patients to come.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s First Drive-Through Located at The Mall at Robinson, a high-traffic retail and hospitality destination, the free-standing dispensary is set near the intersection of I-376 and Lincoln Highway. It is also the first dispensary in Western Pennsylvania with a four-lane …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board