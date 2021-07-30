Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s First Drive-Through

Located at The Mall at Robinson, a high-traffic retail and hospitality destination, the free-standing dispensary is set near the intersection of I-376 and Lincoln Highway. It is also the first dispensary in Western Pennsylvania with a four-lane drive-through, offering a uniquely convenient patient experience.

This is the 80 th active dispensary nationwide for the Company and its affiliates. Verano anticipates opening as many as seven total dispensaries across its active, 11-state footprint, including new locations in Florida and Nevada, by the end of 2021, with an additional two Pennsylvania storefronts through affiliate Agronomed Biologics.

This is the second of six permitted clinical registrant dispensary locations opened by Verano affiliate Agronomed Biologics in Pennsylvania, and the Company's 12th affiliated, active dispensary overall in the state.



CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of a new affiliate storefront, The Healing Research Center in Pittsburgh. As part of the state’s Chapter 20 Clinical Registrant Program, the dispensary will, in collaboration with the Drexel University Medical Cannabis Research Center, conduct ongoing research on medical cannabis and its effects on various conditions covered by the program in Pennsylvania. The Healing Research Center in Pittsburgh is Western Pennsylvania’s first medical cannabis dispensary to feature a drive-through platform for its patients and is located near Interstate exits from both I-79 and I-376 at Robinson Centre Drive, which typically see combined traffic of approximately 200,000 cars per day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“With this flagship dispensary and the unique partnership with Drexel, we have the opportunity to help enhance the medical cannabis program in Pennsylvania, a core market for Verano and one of the largest in the country,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “Research supports our vision of driving continuous improvement in patient care and experience. This initiative brings together some of the brightest talent in our industry with one of the finest medical institutions in Pennsylvania, working collectively to optimize the medical cannabis landscape for generations of patients to come.”