Imara to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

BOSTON, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and review recent business highlights.



A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (833) 519-1307 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (914) 800-3873 (international) and referring to conference ID 6499377. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Imara website following the presentation.