Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Each such public warrant may be exercised by the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at the exercise price of $11.50 per public warrant. Any such public warrants that remain unexercised following 5:00 p.m. ET on August 30, 2021 will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those public warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant . As a result of the redemption, the public warrants will cease to be traded on Nasdaq following the close of trading on August 30, 2021.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE; CEREW) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today announced that on August 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET, it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of June 9, 2020, by and between the Company (f/k/a ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”), as warrant agent.

Beneficial holders seeking to exercise public warrants should contact their brokerage firm as soon as possible to process the warrant exercise in advance of the redemption date. Brokers may have an earlier deadline for beneficial holders to exercise their public warrants than the deadline set forth above.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of such outstanding public warrants if the last sale price of the Company’s common stock reported is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within a thirty trading day period. This share price performance requirement was satisfied as of July 27, 2021. Warrants to purchase common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

Continental, in its capacity as warrant agent, has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of such outstanding public warrants on behalf of the Company.



The shares of common stock underlying such public warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-250964).