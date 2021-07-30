checkAd

Bitcoin Well Rings the Bell to Open Trading on Toronto Stock Exchange

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BTCW), a company offering convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services, is pleased to announce that Bitcoin Well joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to virtually ring the opening bell today in recognition of the first day of trading in our common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker “BTCW”.

Our CEO and Founder, Adam O’Brien, was joined by other members of the Bitcoin Well team as we celebrate this important milestone in the continued journey of Bitcoin Well. Current and prospective investors and other interested parties can view a video and learn more about our go-public experience at https://bitcoinwell.com/rings-the-bell/.

“We are thrilled to be ringing the opening bell today on TSX and TSXV in celebration of our first day of trading,” said Adam O’Brien, CEO of Bitcoin Well. “With our non-custodial model, we offer the opportunity to shift the relationship that customers have with their money, through safe and secure bitcoin transactions. I am excited to continue executing on our strategy and supporting individuals in their quest for financial sovereignty.”

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. The Company generates revenue and based on management’s assessment of publicly-available data, is now the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company in Canada, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram to keep up to date with our business.

Contact Information
For investor information, please contact:

Bitcoin Well
10142 82 Avenue NW
Edmonton, AB T6E 1Z4
bitcoinwell.com
investors@bitcoinwell.com

Adam O’Brien, President & CEO or
Dave Bradley, Chief Revenue Officer
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

For media queries and further information, please contact:

Karen Smola, Director of Marketing
Tel: 587-735-1570
k.smola@bitcoinwell.com





